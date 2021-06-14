1966 Chevy Nova Has Classic Muscle Car Looks, Cammed LS3 and Low-Rider Attitude

While it may trigger a smile and the need to come up with a joke for anyone who knows a little Spanish, this 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova restomod is anything but a laughing matter. With around 420 horsepower at the wheels and weighing less than 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg), it can definitely overcome a lot of high-powered rides without much effort. It can also look all muscle-car classy or low-rider, if it pleases the master behind the steering wheel.

45 photos