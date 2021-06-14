1966 Chevy Nova Has Classic Muscle Car Looks, Cammed LS3 and Low-Rider Attitude

While it may trigger a smile and the need to come up with a joke for anyone who knows a little Spanish, this 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova restomod is anything but a laughing matter. With around 420 horsepower at the wheels and weighing less than 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg), it can definitely overcome a lot of high-powered rides without much effort. It can also look all muscle-car classy or low-rider, if it pleases the master behind the steering wheel.
For the latest episode of his AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube, Shawn Davis brought to our attention a little something that managed to tickle all his senses and trigger a 12-year-old transformation. Of course, we have a feeling that he’s been inspired not just by the cool 1966 Nova we’re presented with, but also by the second passenger going for a wild (he can’t say his customary “badass” this time around) ride from the 5:50 mark.
But first things first. As always, the likable and knowledgeable host makes the proper introductions, presenting us with a second-generation 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova and his owner of 16 years who is a member of the Cali Cruisin San Bernardino County auto club. These little details easily show he’s been deeply passionate about this particular Nova that he’s owned since 2005, back when he was still in the military.
He started with a rather clean eBay car and the first thing done was getting it lowered. It’s not exactly something we might have done, considering the initial color combination of Aztec Bronze and gold interior, but as always beauty resides in the eye of the beholder.
Over the years the car has turned into a long-running project and as it turns out it was just finished a few months back.
It already did some 2,500 miles (over 4,000 km) since then, so the Nova was probably able to fly (or, rather, road trip) under the radar until Shawn got to showcase it. Of course, he always likes to kick off the proceeds with a peek under the hood (at the 2:22 mark). There, a mostly stock LS3 resides looking all neat and clean. It’s complete with a Stage 3 cam, and capable of churning out some 420 hp at the wheels.
Naturally, that means the classic muscle car appearance is just a ruse for this low-riding Nova, which is probably capable of gapping a few cars thanks to the meaty engine and the fact it’s a proper lightweight (under 3k lbs, which is around 1,361 kg) brawler.
By the way, before moving inside we have to discuss the stance – this isn’t one of those bagged cars that lose most driving dynamics. Instead, the Nova has been equipped with Ridetech’s ShockWave system, which is an integrated air spring and shock absorber setup. So, it’s clear that a lot of thought has gone into the list of upgrades, which also include a Tremec five-speed, a Black Widow “Neighborhater” exhaust upgrade, and more.
One can check out the sound of the custom setup from the 4:40 mark just before we dive inside the cockpit, which has been kept as close as possible to stock with just a few exceptions, such as the Dakota Digital gauges, upgraded audio, or the Nova SS bucket seats. Now, it’s time for that hoot of a drive and a couple of burnouts from the 7:35 and 9:05 marks to put a smile on everyone’s faces...
But first things first. As always, the likable and knowledgeable host makes the proper introductions, presenting us with a second-generation 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova and his owner of 16 years who is a member of the Cali Cruisin San Bernardino County auto club. These little details easily show he’s been deeply passionate about this particular Nova that he’s owned since 2005, back when he was still in the military.
He started with a rather clean eBay car and the first thing done was getting it lowered. It’s not exactly something we might have done, considering the initial color combination of Aztec Bronze and gold interior, but as always beauty resides in the eye of the beholder.
Over the years the car has turned into a long-running project and as it turns out it was just finished a few months back.
It already did some 2,500 miles (over 4,000 km) since then, so the Nova was probably able to fly (or, rather, road trip) under the radar until Shawn got to showcase it. Of course, he always likes to kick off the proceeds with a peek under the hood (at the 2:22 mark). There, a mostly stock LS3 resides looking all neat and clean. It’s complete with a Stage 3 cam, and capable of churning out some 420 hp at the wheels.
Naturally, that means the classic muscle car appearance is just a ruse for this low-riding Nova, which is probably capable of gapping a few cars thanks to the meaty engine and the fact it’s a proper lightweight (under 3k lbs, which is around 1,361 kg) brawler.
By the way, before moving inside we have to discuss the stance – this isn’t one of those bagged cars that lose most driving dynamics. Instead, the Nova has been equipped with Ridetech’s ShockWave system, which is an integrated air spring and shock absorber setup. So, it’s clear that a lot of thought has gone into the list of upgrades, which also include a Tremec five-speed, a Black Widow “Neighborhater” exhaust upgrade, and more.
One can check out the sound of the custom setup from the 4:40 mark just before we dive inside the cockpit, which has been kept as close as possible to stock with just a few exceptions, such as the Dakota Digital gauges, upgraded audio, or the Nova SS bucket seats. Now, it’s time for that hoot of a drive and a couple of burnouts from the 7:35 and 9:05 marks to put a smile on everyone’s faces...