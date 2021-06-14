New Land Rover Defender Recalled Over Software-Based Engine Stalling Problem

Revived for the 2020 model year, the all-new Land Rover Defender already has 164 manufacturer communications and nine complaints filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As far as recalls are concerned, the unibody off-road luxobarge is called back over a powertrain control module that may unexpectedly switch off while driving the vehicle.
The chronology of events opens with an investigation from March 26th following a number of quality reports. The engineering team reported back that more than 10 milliseconds of runtime trigger the PCM to switch off, a problem that was traced back to the Connected Diagnostic Services system.
How does Land Rover plan to fix the software-based issue? According to recall documentation, an over-the-air update has been designed to switch off the CDS and disable the over-the-air diagnostics functionality. If the remote update can’t be successfully completed, the customer will be notified and advised to visit an authorized dealer to have the software updated manually.
No fewer than 163 units of the Defender with the six-cylinder engine are called back, all of them built from April 8th, 2020 to January 12th, 2021 at the British automaker’s Nitra assembly plant in Slovakia. Land Rover mentions that no accidents, fires, or injuries are connected to this concern, and known owners will be informed of the recall by first-class mail on July 30th.
This, however, isn’t the only callback of the Defender. Over in the Land Down Under, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has recalled 533 examples of six-cylinder turbo diesel-engined vehicles over exhaust downpipe fixing nuts that haven’t been tightened to specification.
Pretty much never a byword for quality or reliability, Land Rover also has a bit of a problem with the Defender’s image. The Fast Lane’s four-cylinder turbo model comes to mind after throwing a check light with 167 miles (267 kilometers) on the clock. As fate would have it, dealer technicians and JLR engineers couldn’t fix the issue, warranting a replacement engine.
