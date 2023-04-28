These Rolls-Royce Cullinans Make Us Feel Like an Ultra-Luxury AI Apocalypse Is Near

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, an ultra-luxury super-SUV seen by many aftermarket outlets as the king of the hill among its peers, is facing new threats from an exciting EV direction – the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV! But should it worry? Not really, according to some folks.
Maybe the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus, among others – were not enough to pose a serious challenge to the British crossover SUV. Perhaps its full-sized luxury sport utility vehicle allure, complete with the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine good for 563 hp or even 591 ponies when the Black Badge gets involved, is enough to dominate the establishment. As such, no wonder that Ferrari is attacking it with its coach door representative, the 715-hp, V12-powered Purosangue.
Or that BMW dared to follow its example in a decidedly quirky way, given the looks of the 644-hp XM and 738-hp XM Label Red siblings. Still, even this stratosphere of $500k vehicles has something above it – things like the ruggedly-unique Rezvani Tank mid-size SUV or the humongous USSV Rhino, which is even more significant than the Cullinan, and by a great margin. As such, can Rolls-Royce do something to exert its supremacy everywhere? Well, suppose you ask 'Thor,' the Swedish AI-assisted digital creator tucked under the coldstar.art label on social media. In that case, that is possible and highly recommended by his artistic attempts at Cullinan supremacy.
The customization, personalization, and tuning realms are deeply enamored with Rolls-Royce's luxurious crossover SUV, indeed. But none of the outlets that dwell in the real world have ever produced such creations. Usually, they are focused on enhancing the appeal of the Cullinan behemoth for private island parties, urban retreats, and beach resorts. And all that means they improved both the power and looks, not the potential for off-road adventures.
Well, this AI-assisted digital project goes against the urban street or seven-star hotel credo in a way that even Mad Max fans would enjoy – which is something I never thought I would say about a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Still, these creations have all the traits needed to make any traditional Rolls-Royce fan start running amok, crying their undying outrage, if any of them were to be found in the middle of the planet's most remote wilderness. No worries, though, as no posh SUVs were hurt in the making of these adventurers, which are now complete with stuff like carbon fiber protection, lifted suspension setups, chunky wheel and tire mixes, plus massively oversized roof racks.
So, which of these wishful-thinking Cullinans is your favorite? And do remember not to judge them all too harshly, as AI-assisted designs are still in their infancy and flawed – like that one time when a crimson ultra-luxury super-SUV sported too many or too few rear door handles! Maybe that's a good thing, as these Rolls-Royces already look like survival vehicles for an AI apocalypse, don't you think?
