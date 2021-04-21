These Are the Five Most Reliable Used Sedans You Can Get for $5,000 or Less

Cheap and reliable might be a paradoxical combination for used cars, especially if your budget doesn’t exceed $5,000. However, if you know what models to look for and you’re willing to make some compromises, you can end up with a very dependable sedan that won’t cost a fortune to maintain.
Most people look for recent models with low mileage, great fuel consumption, and excellent reliability ratings when buying a used car. That’s not a bad thing to do by any means, yet if you’re among those with a limited budget, you’ll have to make some compromises.
Let’s delve into the world of older vehicles that may not be very fuel-efficient by current standards but have a terrific reputation for reliability. 1996-2004 BMW 5 Series Sedan
Early U.S. models were equipped with either a 282-hp V8 (540i) or a 190-hp inline-six (528i). Since 1999, the latter engine was discontinued and replaced by the updated M54 six-cylinder with two displacement variations. They generated 189 hp on the 525i model and 228 hp on the 530i. Depending on the model year, they are mated to a five- or six-speed manuals, while automatic gearboxes feature four of five speeds.
While having a V8 under the hood is always awesome, the aforementioned M54 is regarded as one of the most reliable engines ever built by BMW, so that’s the one you should look for.
This car might be old and not very fuel-efficient, but it’s extremely dependable, spacious, and luxurious while offering the best driving experience out of all the vehicles on this list. 1998-2011 Lincoln Town Car
It shares many mechanical components with the second-generation Crown Victoria, including the 4.6-liter eight-cylinder, and just as its Ford sibling, it has an excellent reputation for reliability.
However, this is a car that weighs well over 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg) and at least 215.3 inches (5.4 meters) in length, which means it won’t be as fun to drive as the 5 Series or easy to maneuver in tight spaces. 2006-2011 Honda Civic Sedan
size and luxury aren’t priorities and you’re looking for maneuverability and decent fuel consumption on top of reliability, you should look no further than the eighth-generation Honda Civic.
The trims available for under $5,000 come with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that develops 140 hp along with either a manual or an automatic transmission.
You can find plenty of wedge-shaped sedan models in good shape; as for fuel economy, you can expect around 34 mpg (6.9 l/100km). Moreover, these Hondas are extremely dependable and fairly cheap to maintain. 2004-2008 Acura TSX
The compact executive car isn’t as luxurious as the Lincoln Town Car, but it’s a step up from the Civic. It also offers a bit more interior room and a better-performing, yet equally reliable four-cylinder engine. Depending on the model year, the 2.4-liter produces between 200 and 205 hp and works together with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.
The TSX also looks good even for current standards and has a reputation for being surprisingly fun to drive. 2001-2006 Toyota Camry
synonymous with reliability in the automotive industry. In the U.S., the Camry is the most popular Toyota car, and with a $5,000 budget, you can find plenty of fifth-generation models out there.
Codenamed XV30 and produced from June 2001 to January 2006, this Camry generation is regarded as one of the most reliable of them all.
You can choose between inline-four or V6 power, the latter only being available with an automatic transmission. The four-cylinder makes around 157 hp, while the bigger engines have an output between 190 and 210 hp, depending on the model year.
It may not be as luxurious and fun to drive as other cars on this list, but it beats them all when it comes to reliability and practicality. After all, there’s a reason why the Camry was the best-selling passenger car in America almost every year since 1997.
Regardless of what sedan you choose, always remember to check its maintenance records thoroughly. As always, we also recommend that you get a prepurchase inspection before sealing the deal.
Let’s delve into the world of older vehicles that may not be very fuel-efficient by current standards but have a terrific reputation for reliability. 1996-2004 BMW 5 Series Sedan
Early U.S. models were equipped with either a 282-hp V8 (540i) or a 190-hp inline-six (528i). Since 1999, the latter engine was discontinued and replaced by the updated M54 six-cylinder with two displacement variations. They generated 189 hp on the 525i model and 228 hp on the 530i. Depending on the model year, they are mated to a five- or six-speed manuals, while automatic gearboxes feature four of five speeds.
While having a V8 under the hood is always awesome, the aforementioned M54 is regarded as one of the most reliable engines ever built by BMW, so that’s the one you should look for.
This car might be old and not very fuel-efficient, but it’s extremely dependable, spacious, and luxurious while offering the best driving experience out of all the vehicles on this list. 1998-2011 Lincoln Town Car
It shares many mechanical components with the second-generation Crown Victoria, including the 4.6-liter eight-cylinder, and just as its Ford sibling, it has an excellent reputation for reliability.
However, this is a car that weighs well over 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg) and at least 215.3 inches (5.4 meters) in length, which means it won’t be as fun to drive as the 5 Series or easy to maneuver in tight spaces. 2006-2011 Honda Civic Sedan
size and luxury aren’t priorities and you’re looking for maneuverability and decent fuel consumption on top of reliability, you should look no further than the eighth-generation Honda Civic.
The trims available for under $5,000 come with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that develops 140 hp along with either a manual or an automatic transmission.
You can find plenty of wedge-shaped sedan models in good shape; as for fuel economy, you can expect around 34 mpg (6.9 l/100km). Moreover, these Hondas are extremely dependable and fairly cheap to maintain. 2004-2008 Acura TSX
The compact executive car isn’t as luxurious as the Lincoln Town Car, but it’s a step up from the Civic. It also offers a bit more interior room and a better-performing, yet equally reliable four-cylinder engine. Depending on the model year, the 2.4-liter produces between 200 and 205 hp and works together with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.
The TSX also looks good even for current standards and has a reputation for being surprisingly fun to drive. 2001-2006 Toyota Camry
synonymous with reliability in the automotive industry. In the U.S., the Camry is the most popular Toyota car, and with a $5,000 budget, you can find plenty of fifth-generation models out there.
Codenamed XV30 and produced from June 2001 to January 2006, this Camry generation is regarded as one of the most reliable of them all.
You can choose between inline-four or V6 power, the latter only being available with an automatic transmission. The four-cylinder makes around 157 hp, while the bigger engines have an output between 190 and 210 hp, depending on the model year.
It may not be as luxurious and fun to drive as other cars on this list, but it beats them all when it comes to reliability and practicality. After all, there’s a reason why the Camry was the best-selling passenger car in America almost every year since 1997.
Regardless of what sedan you choose, always remember to check its maintenance records thoroughly. As always, we also recommend that you get a prepurchase inspection before sealing the deal.