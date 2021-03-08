Meet Five of the Most Reliable Toyota Models of All Time

Toyota hasn’t become the world’s best-selling automaker and one of the biggest companies in the world by chance; it made a name for itself by manufacturing some of the safest, dependable, and reliable vehicles out there.
The Japanese manufacturer has been producing vehicles for almost a century but its expansion as a global brand began in the 1960s. Ever since then, they have become increasingly popular, propelling the company to the top of the automotive world.
One of the main reasons for this spectacular rise in popularity is their renowned reliability. There are many remote places on this planet where one can find thirty- or forty-year-old models that weren’t particularly well-maintained but are still fully functional. Land Cruiser
Land Cruiser was born in the fifties, but its origins can be traced back to the Second World War when the Japanese military ordered the carmaker to build a four-wheel-drive light utility vehicle capable of rivaling the legendary U.S.-made Jeep.
After the war, the Land Cruiser started gaining popularity as a civilian vehicle, mainly due to its excellent off-road capabilities and bombproof reliability. It is one of those Toyotas that you can find roaming the roads and trails in remote areas of the globe with bodies eaten away by rust but engines which stubbornly refuse to stop running regardless of how poorly maintained they are.
With more than 10 million units sold in the last seventy years, it has become Toyota’s longest-running model series and one of the most sought-after SUVs out there. For those looking for a used Land Cruiser, the J80 generation is the most popular choice, whereas those who want a bit more comfort and luxury besides its legendary capabilities can go for a J100 model. Camry
Camry has become one of the carmaker’s most popular models, especially in the United States. In 1997, it dethroned the Ford Taurus for the title of the bestselling car in the U.S., becoming one of the most successful Toyotas of all time.
Apart from its excellent value-for-money ratio, the Camry’s reliability and extraordinary resale value are the main reasons why it’s one of the most sought-after sedans out there.
Whether it’s new or used, owners have mostly positive things to say about this car, regardless of its model year, powertrain, or equipment level.Corolla
Corolla became one of the best-selling cars worldwide in less than ten years, being an important factor in Toyota’s huge leap in terms of popularity at the time.
Now in its twelfth generation, it has become the bestselling passenger car in the world with a 1.6% global market share, according to 2020 statistics.
Although it went through numerous redesigns in half a century, the Corolla’s renowned reliability largely remained unchanged from generation to generation. Regardless of the model year, this is a well-built, low-maintenance car that will never disappoint those who put a high value on reliability. RAV4
crossover SUVs have become the most popular option for many buyers, and it all started in 1994 with the RAV4. The first-generation model was designed to offer customers a vehicle that blends the capabilities of an SUV with the maneuverability and fuel economy of a compact car.
It was available in either three or five-door body styles and was powered by 2.0-liter S-Series four cylinders that have earned a reputation for being extremely reliable.
Almost three decades later, the RAV4 has changed a lot in terms of design, but its reliability remains at a high level. Although owners have reported some excessive oil consumption issues with 2007 and 2008 gas-powered models, those are isolated cases. Most RAV4s, regardless of the model year are known to be very reliable, one of the main reasons they have an exceptional resale value. Prius
hybrid technology, making it widely available all across the globe. Initially launched in Japan in 1997, the model was not as popular as the second generation, which debuted five years later and sparked a rise in popularity for this type of vehicles.
Although at first there were many concerns about the need for expensive replacement batteries, they proved to be unfounded, and the Prius has cemented its reputation as one of the most reliable cars out there.
Major issues are extremely rare for Prius owners, and that goes for older models as well as the current fifth generation.
