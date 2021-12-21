There’s Nothing Wrong If You Purr When Seeing Ora’s Digitally Basic Cabrio Cat

With help from everywhere, Great Wall Motors is slowly but steadily popularizing its Ora electric vehicle car brand. You know, the one that became famous for plagiarizing/giving homage to Volkswagen’s Beetle with help from a “Cat.”
The newly-formed company that’s been operating since 2018 went through a swift model name rebranding strategy a while back that saw most of its EVs coming out as this or that “Cat.” They have a Black Cat, a White Cat, a Big Cat, a Lightning Cat, a Punk/Ballet Cat (VW Beetle reinterpretation), and even a Good Cat.
It's a bit confusing, right? Especially since they’re not actual cat lovers, but rather a politically-correct EV brand. This is because the new naming strategy is based on a famous quote by Deng Xiaoping, aka Xixian, an iconic Chinese revolutionary leader and statesman.
Now, add to the disorder the recent IAA 2021 news that Great Wall has big return plans for Europe. Or the fact that virtual artists are also giving their personal views on the matter. Case in point, Sugar Chow’s latest digital project. The pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media has stopped the regular “Touring the world!” periplus in China for a little bit of cat pampering.
Thus, he decided Ora’s Good Cat might be the perfect source for a little Cabrio EV... again. But of course, he just had to add a twist to the whole transformation to make it viable once more. As such, the Ora Cabrio Cat is also the latest member of the CGI expert’s “Basic” series. Not much of a morphing, though, since it’s not like we are dealing with a “Breadvan” Porsche 911 Basic all over again!
Instead, all it took was to drop some of the front and rear body panels in favor of black plastic substitutes and complete the basic task (pun intended) with a nice set of cheap steelies. Hardly a two-door worth writing home about, though perhaps this setup might help the automaker drop the price tag a little bit in an alternate universe...
