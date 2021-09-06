Great Wall Will Return to Europe With Wei Coffee 01 and Ora Cat

Great Wall has aggressive expansion plans. After buying a Mercedes-Benz factory in Iracemápolis, Brazil, it is now preparing to sell in Europe again. The first attempt came with a factory in Bulgaria in 2012 that was closed in 2017. With the push for electric vehicles in the Old Continent, Great Wall saw a new opportunity to win European tastes. The IAA 2021 announced that two cars would start that new endeavor: a plug-in hybrid SUV and a compact EV.

