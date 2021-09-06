5 The Story of the Alfa Romeo Carabo, the Concept that Pioneered the Scissor Doors

This 1974 Alfa-Romeo Montreal Is One Of A Handful In The US

U.S Emissions restrictions can be a real devil if you’re trying to get a European supercar ready to hit the streets of America. The Bertone-designed Alfa-Romeo Montreal was one of those examples that could never quite make the cut when it came to emissions in the US and, sadly, was never enjoyed by American drivers in its day. 9 photos



Happily, one of them is on sale right now out of



This timeless classic (Chassis: AR1426606) was purchased in Europe and largely kept in very good condition, amassing just under 94,000 kilometers (~58k miles) on the odometer in its time there.



The 2.6-liter quad-cam V8 engine received a full rebuild from the previous owner at some point before its shipment to America. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.



The car was specially imported to the US in 2017, where it received even more maintenance which is cataloged in the car’s online advertisement.



“The interior was re-trimmed in 2017/2018 in black vinyl with orange stitching. Black carpets and seatbelts were also fitted at that time. The wood-rimmed steering wheel fronts factory metric Jaeger instrumentation. Work performed included new fuel injectors, gaskets, new fluids, filters, and hoses,” said the listing on the SV Classics website.



This 1974 Montreal was repainted in a striking orange paint job identical to the one it would have received fresh from the factory.



The car has a valid Florida title and is ready for sale at an asking price of $69,999 before taxes and fees.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.