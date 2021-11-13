There She Blows: Ultra-Rare Porsche 935 ‘Moby Dick’ for Sale, Costs Bugatti Chiron Money

For the right collector, the iconic 935/78, also known as ‘Moby Dick’, could be the holy grail of Porsches. The automaker knows this all too well, so more than three years ago, they reminded everyone that the classic model exists by unveiling the 935 racer, with a retro-inspired body.
Based on the 911 GT2 RS, it sports CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced polymer) panels, shares several components with other race cars, and rides on aero-optimized wheels that remind of the ones equipped to the 935/78.
The fact that it wasn’t built to compete in a particular series made it the ultimate track toy for those rich enough to afford it, because pricing used to start at almost €702,000 in Europe, before tax, or $812,400 at the current exchange rates. Production was capped at 77 units, and we just found one for sale on the used car market.
Advertised on Mobile by a German dealer specialized in selling some very expensive vehicles, as their portfolio currently includes a McLaren Senna, an armored Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Pullman, an AMG GT Black Series, and a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, among many others, it is accompanied by a jaw-dropping price tag. In order to be able to park it in your garage, you will have to pay €2,963,100 ($3,429,080), which is pretty much the asking price for a barely-driven Bugatti Chiron.
With 30 km (19 miles) on the odo, according to the ad, the modern-day Moby Dick is finished in Salzburg Red, 1 of 3 to wear this shade, apparently, has white stripes on the outside, a big Porsche decal on the windscreen, and a black carbon fiber interior, with a single racing seat, made by Recaro.
Despite not being homologated for road use, the 935 racer uses the same twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six as the 911 GT2 RS. The engine still develops 690 hp (700 ps / 514 kW), directed to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK transmission.
