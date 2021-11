There She Blows: Ultra-Rare Porsche 935 ‘Moby Dick’ for Sale, Costs Bugatti Chiron Money

CFRP

Based on the 911 GT2 RS , it sports(carbon fiber reinforced polymer) panels, shares several components with other race cars, and rides on aero-optimized wheels that remind of the ones equipped to the 935/78.The fact that it wasn’t built to compete in a particular series made it the ultimate track toy for those rich enough to afford it, because pricing used to start at almost €702,000 in Europe, before tax, or $812,400 at the current exchange rates. Production was capped at 77 units , and we just found one for sale on the used car market.Advertised on Mobile by a German dealer specialized in selling some very expensive vehicles, as their portfolio currently includes a McLaren Senna, an armored Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Pullman, anGT Black Series, and a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, among many others, it is accompanied by a jaw-dropping price tag. In order to be able to park it in your garage, you will have to pay €2,963,100 ($3,429,080), which is pretty much the asking price for a barely-driven Bugatti Chiron.With 30 km (19 miles) on the odo, according to the ad, the modern-day Moby Dick is finished in Salzburg Red, 1 of 3 to wear this shade, apparently, has white stripes on the outside, a big Porsche decal on the windscreen, and a black carbon fiber interior, with a single racing seat, made by Recaro.Despite not being homologated for road use, the 935 racer uses the same twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six as the 911 GT2 RS. The engine still develops 690 hp (700 ps / 514), directed to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK transmission.