UPDATE: Mercedes-AMG Project One Gets a New Name, Revealed at Private Event

4 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races Mclaren P1, Winner Takes It All

3 2019 Porsche 911 Looks Splendid in Red, Ready For Production

2 Porsche 911 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash in Desperate Struggle

1 2019 Porsche 911 Spotted in California, Gets Closer to Production

More on this:

700 HP Porsche 935 is a Nod to Moby Dick, Only 77 to be Built

An elongated shape, massive fairings and a white paint job. These are the elements that earned a Porsche 935/78 Le Mans race car the nickname Moby Dick back in the late 1970s. 15 photos



While building the new 935, Porsche tried to include as many nods to past and present cars as possible: the capped rims remind of those on the 935/78, the LED rear lights on the rear wing endplates were taken from the 919 Hybrid LMP1, the side mirrors are a nod to today’s 911 RSR, and last, but not least, the exposed titanium tailpipes are drawn like the ones on the 1968 908.



On the interior, other famed



Being a racer, a massive safety cage is wrapped around the working space for the driver and the passenger, should buyers decide to opt for a second seat.



Powering the racer is a 3.8-liter six-cylinder twin-turbo engine, the same as the one used on the road-legal



Porsche will be producing only 77 units of the new 935 and will sell each and every one for 701,948 Euro plus country-specific VAT. Deliveries are expected to begin in June 2019.



You can check out the Porsche 935 fact sheet in the document attached below. Some forty years later, the whale is back to haunt racetrack Ahabs as an extremely limited production run of the new 935. And haunt it will, as the racer packs 700 hp under a body engineers and designers had no restrictions or rules to follow, given the fact that the car is not homologated.While building the new 935, Porsche tried to include as many nods to past and present cars as possible: the capped rims remind of those on the 935/78, the LED rear lights on the rear wing endplates were taken from the 919 Hybrid LMP1, the side mirrors are a nod to today’s 911 RSR, and last, but not least, the exposed titanium tailpipes are drawn like the ones on the 1968 908.On the interior, other famed Porsches come to light: the 917, the 909 Bergspyder and the Carrera GT are getting their due on the laminated wood gearshift, while the 2019 911 GT3 R is honored via the carbon steering wheel and the display behind it.Being a racer, a massive safety cage is wrapped around the working space for the driver and the passenger, should buyers decide to opt for a second seat.Powering the racer is a 3.8-liter six-cylinder twin-turbo engine, the same as the one used on the road-legal 911 GT2 RS . Braking power is ensured by six-piston aluminum monobloc racing calipers and 380-millimeter internally ventilated and grooved steel brake discs.Porsche will be producing only 77 units of the new 935 and will sell each and every one for 701,948 Euro plus country-specific VAT. Deliveries are expected to begin in June 2019.You can check out the Porsche 935 fact sheet in the document attached below.

load press release