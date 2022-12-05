There Is a HEMI in Your Taxi Forcing the Meter Run Wild

Anyone who has spent any time in one of America's larger cities will recognize a yellow Checker Cab, as they were the dominant taxi cab company in the states for years. Checker Motors was the Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company that manufactured the Checker Taxicab marketed as the Checker Marathon until the early 80s.
While they were not known for their speed, there is one that is slated to be auctioned off next month that would get you to your destination in a hurry.
Barry's Speed Shop in Corona, California, takes credit for building this rare example of an authentic Checker Marathon Taxi into a Pro-Street hot rod. While the paint and graphics mimic those of the iconic taxis, that is where the similarities end.
Gone is the original straight 6, replaced by a 426 Chrysler HEMI crate engine topped by a BDS polished 6-71 blower and electronic fuel injection by XFI. Power is transferred to a nipped Mark Williams rear end with hulking Toto 325 50 R20s rears by a 4-speed 4L80E transmission with a B&M Street Bandit billet shifter. Up front, there are Toto 235-40 R18s wrapped around one-off Barry's Speed Shop Pro-Street-themed wheels matching the rears.
The powertrain and body are supported by a hand-fabricated tubular frame from front to rear from a 4-link suspension out back to tubular A-arms and spindles up front. The radical taxi is slowed by a Wildwood braking system with stainless steel brake lines and bumps in the road are handled by adjustable QA1s shocks.
The interior is just as impressive, undergoing a complete hand-built transformation in all-black with hand-stitched power-adjustable leather seats. The dashboard has been completely redone, featuring Classic Instrument gauges with an original vintage 1950s Checker steering wheel and taxicab meter.
The car will be sold at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction at Westworld in Scottsdale, Arizona, with No Reserve during its January 21st to 29th event.
Barry's Speed Shop in Corona, California, takes credit for building this rare example of an authentic Checker Marathon Taxi into a Pro-Street hot rod. While the paint and graphics mimic those of the iconic taxis, that is where the similarities end.
Gone is the original straight 6, replaced by a 426 Chrysler HEMI crate engine topped by a BDS polished 6-71 blower and electronic fuel injection by XFI. Power is transferred to a nipped Mark Williams rear end with hulking Toto 325 50 R20s rears by a 4-speed 4L80E transmission with a B&M Street Bandit billet shifter. Up front, there are Toto 235-40 R18s wrapped around one-off Barry's Speed Shop Pro-Street-themed wheels matching the rears.
The powertrain and body are supported by a hand-fabricated tubular frame from front to rear from a 4-link suspension out back to tubular A-arms and spindles up front. The radical taxi is slowed by a Wildwood braking system with stainless steel brake lines and bumps in the road are handled by adjustable QA1s shocks.
The interior is just as impressive, undergoing a complete hand-built transformation in all-black with hand-stitched power-adjustable leather seats. The dashboard has been completely redone, featuring Classic Instrument gauges with an original vintage 1950s Checker steering wheel and taxicab meter.
The car will be sold at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction at Westworld in Scottsdale, Arizona, with No Reserve during its January 21st to 29th event.