Four years after its introduction to the market, the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is celebrating the sale of its 7,000th TX. London's fleet of black cabs has become a true symbol of London. TX took advantage of Transport for London's 2018 rules, which allowed only zero-emission capable vehicles to join the city's taxi fleet. TX was the only taxi able to meet these rules.
Since its launch in 2018, the TX has been sold in over 20 countries around the world, from Paris to Cairo and Madrid to Tokyo. However. London, remains the home of the iconic black cab. At the same time it remains the largest market, with 5,000 of the 7,000 circulating in the UK.
In recognition of this sales milestone three special TX taxis will be operating in London over the next week. They are distinguished by a unique exterior.
As LEVC is a division of Chinese manufacturer Geely, under the hood there is a three-cylinder Volvo 1.5-liter, which acts as a range extender.
This power source has 91 hp and 169 Nm (124 lb-ft) of torque, while the electric motor is rated at 150 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque. The floor contains a 31 kWh battery, of which 24.2 kWh can be used. This should enable the TX to travel around 103 kilometres (64 miles) in electric mode before the ICE engine kicks in. The TX, which weighs at least 2.2 tons, will reach 100 kph (0-60 mph) in 13.2 seconds. Top speed is rated at 128 kph (79 mph).
LEVC's TX is an accessible and user friendly vehicle for all, regardless of age, gender or disability. Featuring flexible space for up to six passengers. The vehicle includes an integrated wheelchair ramp and swivel seat, allowing the TX to accommodate a wheelchair. It is the only taxi of its kind. The TX's eCity technology offers a pure EV range of over 103 km (64 miles) and a total range-extending capability of 512 km (318 miles).
The starting price is around €61,000 (around $64,100). The TX can also be purchased as a van.
