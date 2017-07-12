LEVC TX PHEV Taxi Goes Official With 70-Mile All-Electric Range

The London Taxi Company recently took the initials of LEVC for one very good reason. And that is, the newest product of the British automaker is an electrified cab that combines a gas-fed engine with an electric motor.

Being a subsidiary of the Chinese company that also owns Volvo, it’s also necessary to point out that the latter plans to offer electrified models throughout the lineup by 2019. The Swedish automaker, which was acquired by the Geely Holding Group in 2010, also plans to introduce TX is its name, and Dutch company RMC placed an order of 225 units following the reveal of the vehicle. Manufactured in Coventry and expected to be available in many overseas markets by the end of the decade, the TX promises to save cabbies something like £100 a week compared to London’s iconic Black Cab in internal combustion-only form.Interestingly enough, the automaker will open the order books for the London Taxi Company’s domestic market on August 1st. Having made its dynamic debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed , the production-ready version of the TX will start trialing in the UK’s capital in October.Owned by Volvo mothership Geely, the London Taxi Company claims that the most the TX can squeeze out of in all-electric mode is 70 miles (112 kilometers). Once the hybrid system runs out of juice, the good ol’ ICE kicks as a range extender (think BMW i3 REx ) in to offer an additional 330 miles (531 kilometers) of range.A third of the vehicle’s components are produced in the United Kingdom , whereas the battery comes from South Korea and the internal combustion engine originates from China. Interestingly enough, the London Taxi Company hasn’t released any pricing information on the all-new TX.Being a subsidiary of the Chinese company that also owns Volvo, it’s also necessary to point out that the latter plans to offer electrified models throughout the lineup by 2019. The Swedish automaker, which was acquired by the Geely Holding Group in 2010, also plans to introduce five EVs in the coming years. The first purely electric Volvo model is slated to hit showrooms in 2019, and it will slot in the compact vehicle segment.