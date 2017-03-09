2018 London Taxi Company TX5 Looks Production Ready In Latest Spy Pics

autoevolution
9 Mar 2017, 10:58 UTC
by
Remember the mystery Volvo XC90 test mule spied back in January? The one with a different wheelbase from the actual XC90 and a heavy-looking steel platform built over the rear end? Well, the spy photographers have found out what the damn thing actually is. Without further beating around the bush, it was a testbed for the vehicle we’ll talk about today, the TX5.
“The what?” TX5 is the London Taxi Company’s name for its upcoming black cab. At the present moment, the Geely-owned British automaker offers the TX4 as the hackney carriage of choice for cabbies in the UK. Introduced in 2006 and powered by a 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine, the TX4 will be outmatched in terms of eco-friendly credentials by the TX5.

“How come?” Well, do notice the stickers affixed to the hood, rear end, and front passenger door. Indeed, ladies and gents, the London taxi is preparing for a dramatic overhaul as far as the means of propulsion is concerned. Mother company Geely previewed the TX5 plug-in hybrid taxi as a concept in 2015, but the production-ready model is slated to go official late this year.

In the automaker’s own words, 300 million pounds sterling are being invested “to produce a new range-extended electric taxi.” It should be mentioned that London Taxi Company only recently announced that it “waves goodbye to diesel cabs,” so that’s that. The bigger question is, what sort of powertrain does the TX5 range-extended electric taxi has?

According to the latest of rumors, that would be a three-cylinder engine acting as a generation and two electric motors. The battery, meanwhile, could offer more than 70 miles (112 kilometers) of all-electric range. A quick search with the DVLA on the plates reveals one more thing about the TX5: 1,477 cubic centimeters for the engine, a figure that coincides with the displacement of Volvo's Drive-E 1.5-liter turbo three-banger.

“We believe we can lead the charge in ensuring London’s air quality returns to safe and legal levels and believe that London can lead the world in zero emissions urban transport,” commented Chris Gubbey, the chief executive officer of London Taxi Company.
