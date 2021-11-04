The White Swan and the Bear Test Their Strength During a Russian Night

When two of the most famous strategic missile carriers in recent history get together to “brush up” on their flight abilities, you know it’s going to be a show. And, if that happens during the night, in the vast Russian region of Saratov, that show can only be even more spectacular.
When it’s not participating in all sorts of army games together with neighboring armed forces, the Russian Army is making sure that every asset, from warships to aircraft, is in top shape.
Recently, the Tu-160 and Tu-95ms aircraft crews performed take-offs and landings, and flights along specific routes, at a heavy bomber aviation regiment base, in the Saratov region.
The main goal of the routine exercise was to practice maneuvers and interaction with the flight management staff, in conditions of low visibility, during the night. The majestic Blackjack (also known as the White Swan) and Bear looked all-powerful as they overcame the challenges of the night exercise.
Each of these aircraft is a record-holder. The Blackjack has the highest gross take-off weight of any bomber, and it’s considered the largest supersonic airplane with variable geometry wings, in the history of military aviation. The first version was built in 1981 and, over the decades, it scored multiple world records, including flying over 621 miles (1,000 km) with a 30-ton payload, at a speed of over 1,000 mph (1,720 kph).
The Tu-160 second-generation model was developed in 2017 and was specifically meant to be able to access remote areas, which is why endurance capabilities are particularly important for the White Swan.
The Bear, on the other hand, was designed to provide increased aerodynamic efficiency even at high speeds. The TU-95MS is one of the modified versions of the Soviet Era Tu-95, claiming to be the world’s “fastest production turboprop missile carrier.” The Tu-95 broke records in terms of flight altitude and non-stop flight endurance.
The White Swan and the Bear train together regularly, and each time they look great doing it.
