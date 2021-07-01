Russia’s Tu-160 Blackjack and Tu-95MS Bear Strategic Bombers Play Together

If there’s one thing that’s impressive about the Russian Air Force, it’s that most of its aircraft have a long, rich history behind them. Even though the initial warbirds ended their service within the Army years ago, the newer series still keep the majestic attitude and the features that brought them international fame.
Recently, the well-known Blackjack and Bear got to show off their skills together during an exercise that took place at the basis of a heavy bomber aviation regiment in the Saratov region. According to a Russian Ministry of Defense statement, 8 units of aviation equipment and over 20 special equipment units of the airfield support battalion supported the operation.
One of the stars of the show, the Tu-160 missile carrier bomber is one of the most famous military aircraft in the world, known for being the heaviest combat aircraft (it has the highest gross take-off weight of any bomber), as well as the largest supersonic plane with variable geometry wing, in the history of military aviation.
Blackjack is the NATO codification for the Tu-160, but it’s also affectionately named “White Swan” for the impressive grace it displays, despite its massive build. The first Tu-160 was built in 1981 and, after a decision to restore production, the new version conducted its first flight in 2018. Throughout this period, 44 world records were set on the Tu-160, including flying over a 1,000 km (621 miles) distance, with a 30-ton payload, at a speed of 1,720 kph (1,069 mph).
The Bear is no less famous. Built for increased aerodynamic efficiency at high flight speeds, the Tu-95MS (one of the modified versions of the Tu-95 aircraft dating back to 1957) claims the title of “world’s fastest production turboprop missile carrier”. Back in the day, no less than 60 world aviation records were set by it, including ones for flight altitude, closed-course flight speed and nonstop flight endurance.
During this recent exercise, flights in formation, within short distances, were tested, while refining piloting techniques and preparing the missile carriers for repeated departures within certain time frames were the main objectives. Simple tasks for the Tu-160 and Tu-95MS Russian warriors.
