Unique Pic Shows Jaguar-Tattooed F-16 Fighter Jet Escorting B-52 Stratofortress

There was a time, especially during the years of the Second World War, when pilots spared no expense or drop of imagination when trying to make their airplanes unique and menacing. The habit of painting stuff on their winged machines became known as nose art, and in turn gave birth to creations like the famed P-51 Shangri-La, or the Figaro the Cat of the British Hawker Hurricanes and Supermarine Spitfires.

2 photos