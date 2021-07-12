Tu-160 White Swans Test Refueling During 5,000-Mile Flight Over the Arctic Ocean

More on this:

1 Russia Shows Off Its Su-35 and SU-57E Fighters With New Pilot Station Simulators

2 Russia’s Tu-160 Blackjack and Tu-95MS Bear Strategic Bombers Play Together

3 Weaponized Aggressor Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon Looks Ready to Wreak Havoc

4 Military Planes and Helicopters Look Striking in Russia’s Aviadarts Competition

5 Boeing KC Aerial Tankers Come Together for Massive ABMS Exercise in Michigan