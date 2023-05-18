The US-Spec Volkswagen ID. Buzz Will Debut on June 2 in Huntington Beach, California

Volkswagen announced in March that the ID. Buzz will debut in the US this summer and has now offered more details. The long-wheelbase version will make its public appearance on June 2 at the International Volkswagen Bus Day in Huntington Beach, California.
Volkswagen started deliveries of the ID. Buzz last year, and the electric version of the legendary Bus has excited the crowds. The Buzz is only available in Europe as a two-row passenger van and a cargo variant. Things are set to change, as Volkswagen has been working on a three-row version for the Northern American market. The long-wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz will debut on June 2 in California during an event that will remain on the calendars as International Volkswagen Bus Day.
Compared to the two-row Buzz, the US-bound three-row version is about 10 inches (over 25 cm) longer, with the van's wheelbase swallowing most of them. The extended wheelbase will allow it to offer seven seats in a 2/3/2 configuration. This trumps the five- and six-seat configurations of the standard-wheelbase version sold in Europe. It will also come with swiveling captain's chairs up front, reminding nostalgics of the good old times when the Bus was an accomplished camper van.
Rumor has it that the US version will sport a bigger 111-kWh battery pack, thanks to the larger real estate afforded by the longer wheelbase. If Volkswagen decides to offer a dual-motor variant, as promised earlier by Volkswagen R&D boss Kai Gruenitz, it could provide up to 335 horsepower, 40 horsepower more than what the ID.4 GTX offers. The single-motor configuration will rely on a 201-horsepower drive unit.
Even in the standard rear-wheel drive version, the ID. Buzz should be no slouch. Volkswagen will ensure it won't repeat the same mistake it made in 1992 with the EuroVan. Launched with a maximum of 115 horsepower, it was discontinued a year later because nobody wanted it. It was re-launched in 1997 with the VR6 engine developing 140 horsepower and finally saw the success it deserved.
The US-spec ID. Buzz will launch during an event uniting fans and owners of the original Type 2 Bus. The agenda includes live entertainment, streamed programming, and a "Cars & Coffee" style gathering for classic Volkswagen Bus owners. Volkswagen has also teamed up with National Day Calendar to mark the moment as International Volkswagen Bus Day. It will be celebrated every year on June 2, a worthy tribute to the legendary Bus.
If you plan to attend the event, reserve your spot in advance, as the space is limited to the first 300 Buses registered. The organizers welcome T1, T2, Cab Pickup, Vanagon, and Westfalia buses. The event will also be streamed live starting at 11 AM EST on RadioWoodstock.com and YouTube. The ID. Buzz will start sales in the US in the second half of 2024 as a 2025 model.
