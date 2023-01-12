Volkswagen ID. Buzz 2022 Deliveries Totaled Merely 6,000 Units

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles expected to make no fewer than 15,000 units for the ID. Buzz in 2022. Production totaled 10,800 units as per the press release attached below, and – as the headline implies – merely 6,000 units of the all-electric van were delivered last year.
Josef Baumert, member of the board for production and logistics, also announced that Hanover will make over 130,000 examples of the breed per year after 2023. The plant is nowhere near the target output, even if the microchip crunch and supply chain issues are a bit milder than last year.
In dealerships since November 2022, the ID. Buzz is the worst performer in the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles portfolio. Deliveries for the Amarok totaled 39,800 units, down 12.2 percent from 2021. As a brief refresher, the German pickup truck is now a Ford Ranger in a fancy suit.
The Crafter, meanwhile, is the largest vehicle sold by the commercial vehicles division. Also marketed as the MAN TGE, the Volkswagen Crafter sold 59,400 units in 2022, representing a 4.6 percent downturn from the previous year. The compact-sized Caddy, which is joined at the hip to the Golf due to its MQB platform, accounted for 80,700 deliveries.
As for the absolute best-selling vehicle of the commercial vehicles division, that would be the T series of vans. The T6-based Transporter is due a ground-up redesign, whereas the T7 rolled out in 2021 on the MQB platform rather than the T platform of the larger and more practical T6. Combined, their deliveries totaled 142,600 units, as in down 14.3 percent.
In other words, every single model line saw worse delivery figures than one year prior. In the press release below, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles explains the abysmally poor performance with two arguments: the war in Ukraine and supply chain uncertainties, including microchips.
VWCV delivered 328,600 vehicles in 2022, a year-on-year drop of 8.6 percent. On the upside, it has plenty of retail and fleet orders under its belt. The rather expensive ID. Buzz, for example, is sitting on 10,000 orders.
As ever, the primary market for VWCV is Western Europe, which received 235,000 vehicles of the aforementioned 328,600 delivered globally. Eastern Europe is listed with 22,100, Mexico with 6,400, South America with 32,200, Africa with 7,300, the Middle East with 12,300, and the Asia Pacific with 13,000. Of course, Australia is the largest market of the latter region, accounting for 8,100 units as opposed to 12,500 in 2021.
There is good news, though. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles managed to get its act together in the final quarter of 2022, stepping up both deliveries and production output. “In November and December, we sent out 30 percent more vehicles than in the same period last year,” said Lars Krause, member of the board of management for sales and marketing.
