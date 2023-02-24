Volkswagen ID. Buzz Will Pass Some of Its Sustainable Interior Features To ID. Siblings

Besides creating a wide range of electrified vehicles, automakers are finding other ways to make their cars more sustainable. One example is Volkswagen and its widespread use of recycled and eco-friendly materials in the interior of the brand’s ID. Buzz minivan. This year, the rest of the ID. models will also be upgraded with innovative alternative materials.
Following the automotive's industry electrification trend, Volkswagen aims to cut 40% of each of its vehicles’ carbon emissions by 20%, with a total climate-neutral balance planned for 2050 at the latest.
The ID. range consists only of all-electric cars and represents the company’s vision of the future of mobility, one where sustainability is the priority. Volkswagen announced that during the course of 2023, the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.7 would be fitted with some of the innovations first used in the mass production of the ID. Buzz.
Even though they all run on electric drivetrains, the quirky ID. Buzz is the most eco-friendly vehicle in the ID. range because Volkswagen fitted it with many new alternative materials. For instance, a material made of 63 plastic bottles (size 500 ml) was used in several places in the interior. Moreover, components such as the underbody cladding and the wheel housing liners contain recycled plastic.
Depending on the requirements, components can be produced entirely from recycled materials or contain a smaller share. The aim here is to have a more sustainable product without compromising quality in any way. The reused materials must have the same characteristics as conventional ones – they should look and feel the same, but also last just as long.
Most people love a tasteful chrome finish, but unfortunately, the paint’s production harms the environment. Volkswagen’s solution is replacing it with liquid paint containing a bio-based binder that mimics a chrome look. In the ID. Buzz, it’s used for trim parts on the doors, instrument panel, and steering wheel clip.
Volkswagen isn’t the only brand exploring environmentally-friendly solutions. For example, BMW’s Neue Klasse models will feature trim parts partly made of recycled fishing nets and ropes.
The future of sustainable car interiors isn’t limited to just plastics. Although we’re far from reducing plastic use globally, and plenty of it can be recycled, other solutions are worth exploring. For instance, a recent study by a design and engineering company in the UK found that food waste can be a viable material for a car interior in 2030.
