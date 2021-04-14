The Ultimate Porsche Supercar Gets Rendered With Jaguar XJ220 Retro Vibes

For a brand with such a repetitive consistent design, the internet sure is surprisingly full of Porsche renderings. Well, it looks like it just got fuller because a fresh one is vying for your attention.
What is it about the German carmaker that draws all these independent artists? As great as it is, it can't be just the legacy associated with the name, so what else could be making these CGI wizzes practice their art on Porsches when there are so many other companies to choose from?
We don't claim to have an answer, but we figure it's precisely that rigidity in design that piques their interest, the chance to put a new spin on a set of aesthetic principles distilled over many decades. It's a challenge: finding ways to be creative despite all the confinements that come with the Porsche badge.
Coming up with a Porsche design that manages to be beautiful, brand-specific, and yet original (all at the same time) must be like the ultimate goal for anyone trying to prove themselves in this increasingly competitive business. Considering he claims to be working as a Senior Exterior Designer for Mercedes-AMG, you could argue Dalibor Vidojkovic has nothing left to prove. Still, if he did, this Porsche rendering would have taken care of it.
There are lots of great talking points but sadly, all people will probably discuss is that weird A-pillar and how it'll make looking into a turn a rather awkward activity. It's just like that time when a team has a great game, but the referee made a horrible call, so instead of focusing on the positive, everyone talks about the umpire's stinker.
So, let's not be like everyone else and concentrate on the gorgeous retro-inspired design, that side scuttle-like windscreen, the flawless silhouette, the sexy rear end, and, of course, the quad exhausts mounted on the front of the supercar's hugely prominent hips.
About those exhausts, while they definitely look cool, they're in the wrong position. First of all, there's a reason why most vehicles spit out their spent gases either up or to the back, and that's to prevent them from reentering the cabin or contaminating the air sucked in by the engine.
And if that wasn't a good enough reason to have them removed, there's also this: they take up the place where the air inlets for the engine would sit. That leaves the car's ticker deprived of oxygen and prone to overcooking. While we're sure a lot of potential customers would have no problem with that as long as it made their car stand out, the engineers would rather commit Seppuku, or whatever the German equivalent is—give up beer?)
