Modernized C3 Corvette Shows Surprising C7 Design in Quick Rendering

With General Motors working on even hotter incarnations of the C8 Corvette (Z06 anybody?) and the aftermarket having already taken the Stingray into four-digit output territory, we mustn't allow ourselves to believe that the mid-engine model is all 'Vette enthusiasts talk about these days. Case in point with the rendering we have here.
Sure, there are new-age and retro Corvette aficionados, but what if we could build a bridge between the two categories? Well, this pixel stunt might just try to do that, especially since it brings together the C3 and the C7 incarnations of the American sports car.
This is a quick exercise coming from an enthusiast named Camm Fisher, who happens to be a Chevy man himself, having owned multiple Golden Bowtie machines. And while purists will obviously have a hard time dealing with the "hybrid," we can remind everybody that the said generations of the Corvette have the "Stingray" name in common: the badge was retired after the C3 while being brought back by the C7.
Given how the aftermarket industry works these days, with the introduction of more and more builds being facilitated by social media bringing them to us on a daily basis, it wouldn't surprise us to see an eccentric shop coming up with the sort of shenanigan we have here.
Sure, fitting the face of the C7 on a C3 would require a lot of work, but that hasn't stopped enthusiasts from pulling such stunts in the past.
Face swaps aren't anything new, but such projects have been limited until now. However, with their popularity skyrocketing in the pixel realm, it would only be natural to see their numbers growing in the real world. After all, the widebody approach currently taking over the custom car world can't remain in the first line of duty forever, and these transplants might just become the next big thing.
Of course, certain aspects would require plenty of extra attention. For one, the chrome bits coming from the retro model, such as the rear bumper or the door mirrors, will need some assistance before being put into the same "sentence" with the contemporary front end styling. But this is another story for another time.
