White C8 Corvette Stingray Z51 Shows Off Matching ADV.1 FLOWspec ADV005 Wheels

Specialized in monoblock, two-piece, and three-piece wheels, ADV.1 has recently turned its attention to the C8 Corvette . The gloss-white wheels fitted to this Stingray Z51 are ADV005s from the FLOWspec series, and they feature an angular silhouette that perfectly complements the car. 38 photos



In terms of pricing, well, ADV.1 is charging just under $3,000 for a set of ADV005 concave wheels in one of the two standard finishes of Platinum or Satin Black. Through the Bespoke Program, the palette grows to 50 colors.



The flow-forming technology is what makes these babies a bit more affordable than forged wheels. The production process begins with an aluminum disk formed over a mandrel by one or more rollers using pressure and heat. Forcing the disk against the mandrel deforms it, and the metal is axially and radially lengthened at the same time. Because the pressure is exerted locally, the material is incrementally formed for greater durability.



The mid-engine



If this particular design isn’t to your liking, fret not because the aftermarket has got you covered with lots of high-quality alternatives.



The five-spoke monoblock wheels measure 20 by 9 inches up front and 21 by 12 inches out back, and they frame Brembo brake calipers painted to match the blue leather upholstery of the black-and-blue interior. The lowered stance adds to the visual drama, and dare I say it, these aftermarket wheels don’t give me the obnoxious bling-bling vibes of Forgiato, Asanti, or Lexani.In terms of pricing, well, ADV.1 is charging just under $3,000 for a set of ADV005 concave wheels in one of the two standard finishes of Platinum or Satin Black. Through the Bespoke Program, the palette grows to 50 colors.The flow-forming technology is what makes these babies a bit more affordable than forged wheels. The production process begins with an aluminum disk formed over a mandrel by one or more rollers using pressure and heat. Forcing the disk against the mandrel deforms it, and the metal is axially and radially lengthened at the same time. Because the pressure is exerted locally, the material is incrementally formed for greater durability.The mid-engine Corvette Stingray , by comparison, features aluminum-alloy cast wheels with a staggered 19- and 20-inch by 8.5-inch setup. Casting implies the pouring of molten aluminum into a mold, then machining the bolt holes and flanges into the desired specification. Flow-formed or forged wheels are more durable than cast wheels, but still, even flow-formed or forged wheels can crack or bend if you hit a pothole or curb hard enough.If this particular design isn’t to your liking, fret not because the aftermarket has got you covered with lots of high-quality alternatives. Hennessey Performance Engineering is asking $5,995 for a set of forged alloys, and the Vossen HF-5 isn’t too shabby either. BBS CI-Rs also come to mind, and they’re flow formed just like the ADV005s we’ve covered in this story.

