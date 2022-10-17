The TVR Sagaris That Jeremy Clarkson Drove on Top Gear Can Be Yours for $80k

TVR may not be fully back in business, yet its long existence has given us many iconic machines. Developed in the early 2000s, the Sagaris ran from 2005 to 2006 in limited numbers. A little over 200 examples of the breed were produced in fiberglass over a tubular steel chassis, and one such car was featured in Autocar, EVO, and on Top Gear when Jeremy Clarkson presented the show together with Richard Hammond and James May.
Aired on July 10th, 2005, episode 7 of series 6 featured the Sagaris before your eyes, the Fiat Panda, and the late Sabine Schmitz in a Transit on the Nurburgring. It also featured Justin Hawkins from The Darkness, a good ol’ hard rock band that came to prominence in 2003 with its debut album.
Hailed as TVR’s maddest modern creation and TVR’s finest hour, the Sagaris embodies the virtues of a good ol’ analog sports car. Light, striking, and supremely fun in the corners, the Sagaris went official in 2003 at the MPH03 Autoshow at Earl’s Court. From the purposeful front splitter to the cuts above the front wheel arches, curved rear wing constructed from Perspex, and side exhaust, the Sagaris certainly stands out in the crowd.
Previously a press car, the Chameleon Orange-painted example was retired from the media fleet in January 2006 according to Hilton & Moss. The previous owner purchased this vehicle in July 2015, and its thorough service history includes regular checkups at STR8SIX. Coincidentally, the sharp-looking sports car is rocking the legendary Speed Six engine with a displacement of 4.0 liters. Good for more than 400 horsepower in this application, the inline-six mill is connected to a five-speed manual box.
Tipping the scales at 1,078 kilograms (2,377 pounds), the Sagaris currently shows 44,300 miles (72,300 kilometers) on the clock. The Sagaris that Jeremy Clarkson drove so many eons ago can be yours for £69,995 on Hilton & Moss, a sum that converts to $80k at current exchange rates.
