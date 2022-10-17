The TVR Sagaris That Jeremy Clarkson Drove on Top Gear Can Be Yours for $80k

TVR may not be fully back in business, yet its long existence has given us many iconic machines. Developed in the early 2000s, the Sagaris ran from 2005 to 2006 in limited numbers. A little over 200 examples of the breed were produced in fiberglass over a tubular steel chassis, and one such car was featured in Autocar, EVO, and on Top Gear when Jeremy Clarkson presented the show together with Richard Hammond and James May.

13 photos