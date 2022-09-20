Mazda MX-5 NA Turns Into ND 2.0L-Powered "Naked Monoposto"

Launched in 1989 and produced until 1997 in a little over 430,000 units, the first-gen Miata is better known as the NA. The award-winning Japanese roadster takes inspiration from British sports cars of the 1960s, and the restomod we’ll be covering today is a reinterpretation of the NA.
Designed by Italian company Gorgona Cars, the NM was given this moniker because of its bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful styling. The aero-stabilizing fin behind the driver’s head is most likely inspired by vintage racing cars like the Jaguar D-Type, and the single-seat layout is definitely inspired by Le Mans-winning machinery from that golden era of motorsports.
Pictured at the Autodromo di Modena, the Naked Monoposto was masterminded by two gentlemen. Automotive journalist Omar Abu-Eideh and engineer David Galliano are the peeps behind this four-wheeled piece of art, which is currently a concept. Weighing in at 830 kilograms (1,830 pounds), the NM will be reportedly homologated for road use in Europe.
The production model is expected to retail from 70,000 euros, which is 70,000 dollars at current exchange rates, excluding taxes and the donor vehicle. Pictured on Enkei RPF1 alloy wheels, the Japanese barchetta doesn’t come with a windshield, nor can it be specified with a windshield.
Shod in Yokohama A052 tires, the 15-inch wheels are complemented by a beefed-up braking system and coil-over suspension. A short-throw shifter connected to a six-speed manual also needs to be mentioned, along with a limited-slip differential and the 2.0-liter engine of the ND-gen Miata. In other words, the yellow-painted car is rocking 181 horsepower and 151 pound-foot (205 Nm) of torque. A high-performance option is reportedly in the offing with 225 horsepower and 165 pound-foot (225 Nm) of torque.
Sporting double the torsional rigidity of the original, the Gorgona NM features higher side sills, stronger front and rear subframes, a rollbar under the aerodynamic fin, and additional welds in key areas of the underside.
