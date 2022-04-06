The Tata Curvv Is a New Concept EV You Might Actually Like

India’s Tata has just unveiled the Curvv. It’s a preview for a new electric vehicle (EV) that’s going to cut right into Tesla’s, VW’s, and Skoda’s plans. Don’t be surprised by its shape, crossover coupes are in high demand right now. People like style and practicality.
BMW was a trendsetter without even knowing it had this power. The X6 was provocative in its early days when a lot of manufacturers and media representatives dismissed it for its bold look. Now everyone’s doing it, which unfortunately has taken out all the meaning from what we’ve known the coupe car to be.
Tata Motors wasn’t going to miss on this trend, so their new Curvv concept adopts the same design language, but with a bit of Indian touch. It may seem a bit weird to you since Tata’s not that well known outside of India. Just for reference, the company is now the biggest SUV producer in the Asian country and has strong ties with neighboring nations like Nepal, for example. Let’s also not forget it owns Jaguar and Land Rover. It has enough expertise!
Curvv’s shape is futuristic and features air vents that keep the wind turbulence to a minimum, sculpted shapes, and digital side mirrors.
Inside it looks like the manufacturer gave up on physical buttons. Screens and touch-sensitive areas are all around the cabin, which might not be such a good thing since it doesn’t look like they’re the newest tech available. Those black margins you can see on the concept might make it into production even wider than they currently are, which would remove some of the styling cues they’re trying to achieve with the Curvv.
The Head of Design at Tata Motors Martin Uhlarik said the company has created “a new typology vehicle” that kept the wide wheel arches and large cladding with the heightened driving position, but at the same time, it innovated by translating “digital art” into physical shape. Now that’s a statement someone would love to make in any context. For now, the Curvv looks like it would fit well in any crowded city. Besides that, it’s just another concept that follows the herd.
However, if Tata gets the pricing right, it could turn this concept EV into a major production series success. Customers would surely choose a stylish car with smaller screens than to pay a premium just for edgeless design.
Production is scheduled to begin in late 2023, with deliveries starting in 2024. Tata plans on giving the small coupe SUV a range of more than 250 miles. While there’s no pricing mentioned, you can expect it to reach $30,000 or more, since it will be positioned above Tata’s Nexon – another EV that’s selling like hot cakes in India. Horsepower and the maximum charging rate are unknown for now.
Tata plans on having at least ten all-electric cars for sale until the end of 2025. The manufacturer’s own depiction of the vehicle can be found in the press release down below.
Tata Motors wasn’t going to miss on this trend, so their new Curvv concept adopts the same design language, but with a bit of Indian touch. It may seem a bit weird to you since Tata’s not that well known outside of India. Just for reference, the company is now the biggest SUV producer in the Asian country and has strong ties with neighboring nations like Nepal, for example. Let’s also not forget it owns Jaguar and Land Rover. It has enough expertise!
Curvv’s shape is futuristic and features air vents that keep the wind turbulence to a minimum, sculpted shapes, and digital side mirrors.
Inside it looks like the manufacturer gave up on physical buttons. Screens and touch-sensitive areas are all around the cabin, which might not be such a good thing since it doesn’t look like they’re the newest tech available. Those black margins you can see on the concept might make it into production even wider than they currently are, which would remove some of the styling cues they’re trying to achieve with the Curvv.
The Head of Design at Tata Motors Martin Uhlarik said the company has created “a new typology vehicle” that kept the wide wheel arches and large cladding with the heightened driving position, but at the same time, it innovated by translating “digital art” into physical shape. Now that’s a statement someone would love to make in any context. For now, the Curvv looks like it would fit well in any crowded city. Besides that, it’s just another concept that follows the herd.
However, if Tata gets the pricing right, it could turn this concept EV into a major production series success. Customers would surely choose a stylish car with smaller screens than to pay a premium just for edgeless design.
Production is scheduled to begin in late 2023, with deliveries starting in 2024. Tata plans on giving the small coupe SUV a range of more than 250 miles. While there’s no pricing mentioned, you can expect it to reach $30,000 or more, since it will be positioned above Tata’s Nexon – another EV that’s selling like hot cakes in India. Horsepower and the maximum charging rate are unknown for now.
Tata plans on having at least ten all-electric cars for sale until the end of 2025. The manufacturer’s own depiction of the vehicle can be found in the press release down below.