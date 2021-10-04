Tata PUNCH Rolled Out as India’s First Sub-Compact SUV, Packs Industry-First Tech

Tata Motors unveiled what it claims to be an “entirely new category” and “India’s first sub-compact SUV”, the Tata PUNCH. The catchy name describes a model that’s supposed to blend the dynamic silhouette of a hatchback with SUV capabilities, wrapped in a customizable package that can be tailored to fit any preference.
Tata PUNCH is introduced as Tata Motors’ answer to a growing demand for SUVs that are more compact, without sacrificing space on the inside. Developed at the company’s design studios in India, UK and Italy, this new SUV offers comfortable rear seating for three passengers, with generous legroom and “best in class” shoulder and hip room. It features 90-degree opening doors for easy access, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, plus dual-tone roof options.
Powered by a new-generation 1.2-liter Revotron BS6 engine, this SUV is meant to tackle challenging roads, thanks to its high ground clearance (7.4”/190 mm), wading capability of up to 14.5” (370 mm), and semi-automatic transmission with a TractionPro mode.
In terms of safety, the new SUV’s most prominent feature is the Brake Sway Control, a “segment first” that can detect a risk of instability during abrupt braking, before the ABS brakes kick in. It also integrates a Corner Safety Control feature, dual airbags, a reverse parking camera and child seat anchor points.
Tata PUNCH doesn’t only provide generous room for the passengers, but also plenty of storage space, with 366 liters (96.6 gallons) of boot space and more than 25 utility spaces. Like all of today’s vehicles, it’s also equipped with a 7” infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, plus connectivity technology with What3Words and Natural Voice features.
Customers can opt for manual transmission or AMT, and one of seven colors available. But Tata Motors’ new SUV also claims to go beyond the trim concept, and offers four “personas” dedicated to different lifestyles – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.
The Indian carmaker didn’t reveal more details about each of these customization packs, but customers can find out more at any of the showrooms in the nationwide network. The Tata PUNCH sub-compact SUV is now available for orders, with a reservation fee of Rs. 21,000 ($123).
Powered by a new-generation 1.2-liter Revotron BS6 engine, this SUV is meant to tackle challenging roads, thanks to its high ground clearance (7.4”/190 mm), wading capability of up to 14.5” (370 mm), and semi-automatic transmission with a TractionPro mode.
In terms of safety, the new SUV’s most prominent feature is the Brake Sway Control, a “segment first” that can detect a risk of instability during abrupt braking, before the ABS brakes kick in. It also integrates a Corner Safety Control feature, dual airbags, a reverse parking camera and child seat anchor points.
Tata PUNCH doesn’t only provide generous room for the passengers, but also plenty of storage space, with 366 liters (96.6 gallons) of boot space and more than 25 utility spaces. Like all of today’s vehicles, it’s also equipped with a 7” infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, plus connectivity technology with What3Words and Natural Voice features.
Customers can opt for manual transmission or AMT, and one of seven colors available. But Tata Motors’ new SUV also claims to go beyond the trim concept, and offers four “personas” dedicated to different lifestyles – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.
The Indian carmaker didn’t reveal more details about each of these customization packs, but customers can find out more at any of the showrooms in the nationwide network. The Tata PUNCH sub-compact SUV is now available for orders, with a reservation fee of Rs. 21,000 ($123).