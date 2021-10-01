2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WL Configurator Goes Live, Seven Trim Levels Available

The Grand Cherokee is the best-selling Jeep in the United States of America. Redesigned from the ground up for the 2021 model year in the guise of the long-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L, the SUV is entering the 2022 model year with the short-wheelbase Grand Cherokee.
Revealed two days ago, the WL, as the company refers to the fifth generation, is rocking no fewer than seven trim levels at launch. The Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, and Summit feature rear-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive, whereas the Trailhawk and Summit Reserve boast only AWD.
17- to 21-inch wheels, five body colors, a black roof on the off-road Trailhawk and higher trim levels, and three powertrain options are offered. The configurator doesn’t show the plug-in hybrid 4xe at the moment of reporting. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 pumps out 239 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (352 Nm) of torque. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 is more like it, cranking out 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm). As for the 4xe, a 2.0-liter turbo and an electric motor connected to a 17-kWh battery churn out a total system output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).
Pricing isn’t available right now. It should be mentioned that Jeep will charge less than it does for the Grand Cherokee L, which retails from $38,635 excluding taxes and options. In addition to five additional inches of wheelbase and two extra seats, the biggest difference of the L over the regular Grand Cherokee is the omission of the no-nonsense Trailhawk trim level. When you think about it, the longer wheelbase is detrimental to off-road capability.
Lower grades, including the Laredo, make do with a black interior, whereas upscale models feature grey leather seats of the Nappa variety as well as wood garnish. The Summit can be configured with caramel-finished leather seats and a front passenger entertainment screen, whereas the luxed-up Summit Reserve rocks the front passenger touchscreen at no extra cost.
