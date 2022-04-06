Desean Jackson Is the Best Son, Treats Mom to Tesla Model 3

Although NFL player Desean Jackson has just treated himself to a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class recently, that doesn’t mean he’s forgetting about his family. So, he treated his mom to a brand-new Tesla Model 3.
In a new video on his social media account, Desean Jackson revealed the beautiful surprise he had for his mother. Jackson, who plays as a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League, has just treated his mom to a new car. And he opted for an electric one, a Tesla Model 3.
The video shows him calling his mom while he’s waiting outside the house with a brand-new Tesla with a red bow on its hood. He tells her to come outside, but little did she know that her son would be treating her to a new car.
His mom arrives blindfolded and screamed with happiness when she saw the car and realized it was a gift for her. The NFL star also added a few shots of his mom with her brand-new, black-painted Tesla. He captioned it: “You Deserve the World. ITS YOURS!! Thank you for everything you’ve done & believing in me.” He seems to have purchased the car from Champion Motoring, as the dealership re-shared the video on its Instagram Stories.
Tesla Motors introduced the Model 3 in 2017. Jackson didn't mention which version he got for his mother, but he surely knows that the fastest one is the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD Performance. With a dual-motor configuration, it has an acceleration from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) advertised as 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph). The Performance version has an EPA-estimated range of 315 mi (507 km).
The NFL star has an annual salary of $9.3 million and a net worth of $20 million. Not long ago, he treated himself to a 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, with a monotone black exterior. His luxury sedan received plenty of customization, which included replacing the Mercedes logo on the hood with the “MM” badge like the old Maybachs used to have, and lower ground clearance.
