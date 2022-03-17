The RV Industry Is Booming, Winnebago Built Its 500,000th RV As the Revel Overlander

The RV industry had a lot to profit from the restrictions imposed during the international health crisis. People were so desperate to buy a camper or an RV that makers were struggling to meet demand. This is how industry veteran Winnebago managed to build its 500,000th RV, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based Revel overlander.
The milestone was properly celebrated at Winnebago’s factory in Iowa, as you can see in the video below. According to the RV manufacturer, Winnebago is the first in the industry to get to half a million RVs, which is no small feat.
“Winnebago is a pioneer in the RV category, producing its first vehicles more than 60 years ago,” said Huw Bower, president of Winnebago. “Yet, the 500,000th motorhome represents much more than longevity in the market. To our 2,700 employees, it represents millions of incredible experiences among friends and families that Winnebago has made possible through the decades.”
The Revel was unveiled just four years ago and it proved extremely popular with customers. The go-anywhere RV concept owes its popularity to the draconic restrictions imposed during the first year of the international health crisis. With all-wheel drive and the extra ground clearance, the Revel was perfect for overlanding, leaving behind the roads and the traditional campsites.
The Sprinter-based Class B RV is designed to sleep two people in a power lift bed that also converts into a living space during the day. It comes with a full bathroom, complete with a shower and a cassette toilet. Of course, there's a properly equipped kitchenette too. A 21-gallon fresh-water tank, as well as a similarly-sized gray water tank, are also onboard.
True to its overlanding spirit, the whole house on wheels is powered by two 124-Ah Li-Ion batteries. They can be charged using either solar panels, the dedicated alternator on the engine, or shore power. This setup allows for a four-season accommodation, thanks to the heating and air conditioning system.
