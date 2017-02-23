The RSD Clash Jacket Got a New Color

autoevolution

If you’re riding a retro motorcycle or a cafe racer, you’re probably getting geared in a retro way. On this idea, Roland Sands Design (RSD) just introduced a new color for one of its most iconic riding jackets - the Clash.
Previously offered in Black and Oxblood colors, the RSD team is happy to announce the addition of a new shade called Tobacco. As the name suggests, the Clash can now be had in a cool, retro, brown finish that will perfectly match you riding jeans and boots.

Inspired by classic jackets of the 1950’s, the Clash is described by RSD to be a perfect blend of detailed rocker style and premium materials with motorcycle functionality.

Constructed of Airborne leather in rich Tobacco, a top grain cow-hide leather that has been exclusively developed for RSD feels and smells as good as it looks. Each Clash is finished by hand resulting in a unique one of a kind jacket.

Timeless, versatile and stylish both on and off the bike. The asymmetrical designed front zipper keeps that rocker look front and center while the quilted stitched accents and the infamous coffin stitched elbow round out the design. Don’t let the looks of the Clash fool you; underneath that rocker styling is a true performance riding jacket.

Among the Clash’s features you can count on quilted shoulders and lower back, reinforced riveted elbows, perforated leather interior trims, zip close cuffs, soft lined electronics security pocket, zip close interior chest pocket, rotated and pre-curved sleeves, and stretch mesh cargo stuff pockets.

By default, the jacket comes with no included armor, but it is fitted with special pockets to accept 3DO pads at the shoulder, elbow and back areas. You can either purchase them from RSD or fit others you like more.

The Clash is available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL and its MSRP is set at $650.
