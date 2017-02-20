autoevolution

Aerostich Offering Limited Edition High-Viz Colors

 
High-visibility riding equipment has always been a love it or hate it subject. While some prefer it to be seen better in traffic, others say it make you look like a clown on a circus bike. If you’re from the first category, you should know Aerostich is offering a limited-edition run kit finished in bright orange or dark red.
The standard Black, Gray, and classic Hi-viz Lime Yellow will still be offered as always, but the traditional Red has been replaced with a new limited edition Dark Oxblood shade, while the Blue got swapped with another limited edition color - Hi-Viz Orange.

These two new colors are available starting now and will continue to be part of the offer for a limited time. The gear that benefits from the color change is the Roadcrafter, R3, and Darien model, comprising the suits, jackets, and pants.

Aerostich says it has other limited edition colors for the future. Not sure which will be next, but there’s word of White, Green, Camo or Navy. You can drop them a line via social media and express your wish regarding the future colors if you wish. The company is ready to hear out its customers and fans.

Recently, the company upped its reflective patches technology. Its suits use 3M Scotchlite reflective materials, which are more durable and better reflecting. The patches cross the back vent, the front pocket flap, and the ankle adjustment tabs.

Aerostich resides in an old candy factory, near the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota. It is from this large, century-old facility, with a focused commitment to time-honored techniques and innovative technology, that it has been designing, refining, manufacturing and shipping high quality, purposefully tailored riders’ gear to customers worldwide, for over 30 years.

You can check out the whole range of products over at the company’s official web shop.
