The Rolls-Royce Spectre Will Debut October 18th

More on this:

1 Honda CR-V Hits Rolls-Royce in Canada, Driver Ghosts the Scene on Foot

2 Freddie Mercury’s ‘74 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Is a Garage Queen With a Heart of Gold

3 Flight Test Gulfstream G800 Lands in Florida, Expects to Make a Splash at Major Show

4 Matte-Black Rolls-Royce Ghost on Big Wheels Is Both Stealthy and Flashy

5 Slammed Cullinan Looks Like the Luxury Wagon Rolls-Royce Needs to Make