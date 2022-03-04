The Richest Man in Spain, a Famous Fashion Mogul, Is Selling His Bespoke $84M Superyacht

The superyacht market is always brimming with novelties, but certain pleasure crafts that are available for sale for the first time truly make waves. That’s certainly the case for Drizzle, a majestic luxury yacht with a very famous owner, one of the most coveted vessels currently up for grabs.
Most people have heard about the world-famous Zara fashion brand, but few of them know that the brand’s owner happens to be the wealthiest man in Spain. With a whopping net worth, estimated at $70 billion, Amancio Ortega is also one of the richest people in the world. Calling him a fashion mogul is no exaggeration, since the Inditex fashion group, owned by Ortega, is the largest clothing retailer in the world, known for highly-popular brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, and Pull & Bear.
Like many other ultra-rich businessmen, Ortega is also passionate about luxury yachts, having owned several throughout the decades. Drizzle was created in 2012, as a 100% custom version of a previous Feadship yacht that the Spanish billionaire had enjoyed so much, that he wanted to take it to the next level. With an impressive length of 225 feet (68.7 meters), Drizzle is in the top 5% superyachts in the world, in terms of size.
Unlike yachts that are lesser-known and need to “brag” about their numerous features, Drizzle can just show up and turn heads. With an exterior by the acclaimed Studio de Voogt, and interiors by Redman Whiteley Dixon, this imposing vessel shows off a low-profile silhouette, with five cabins that can accommodate up to ten guests, a deck jacuzzi, and a private beach club. One of its main characteristics is the remarkable staircase that connects the decks.
In terms of performance, Drizzle is equally remarkable, boasting a 4,500-nautical mile (5,100 miles/8,330 km) range and a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph). It was also refitted recently, in 2019, and according to Imperial Yachts, which is in charge of the sale, it has been “meticulously maintained.” But the 85-year-old billionaire is ready to part with his bespoke luxury toy after a decade, for an asking price of just $84 million (€76 million).
Like many other ultra-rich businessmen, Ortega is also passionate about luxury yachts, having owned several throughout the decades. Drizzle was created in 2012, as a 100% custom version of a previous Feadship yacht that the Spanish billionaire had enjoyed so much, that he wanted to take it to the next level. With an impressive length of 225 feet (68.7 meters), Drizzle is in the top 5% superyachts in the world, in terms of size.
Unlike yachts that are lesser-known and need to “brag” about their numerous features, Drizzle can just show up and turn heads. With an exterior by the acclaimed Studio de Voogt, and interiors by Redman Whiteley Dixon, this imposing vessel shows off a low-profile silhouette, with five cabins that can accommodate up to ten guests, a deck jacuzzi, and a private beach club. One of its main characteristics is the remarkable staircase that connects the decks.
In terms of performance, Drizzle is equally remarkable, boasting a 4,500-nautical mile (5,100 miles/8,330 km) range and a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph). It was also refitted recently, in 2019, and according to Imperial Yachts, which is in charge of the sale, it has been “meticulously maintained.” But the 85-year-old billionaire is ready to part with his bespoke luxury toy after a decade, for an asking price of just $84 million (€76 million).