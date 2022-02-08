Someone Paid Over $11M in Bitcoins for Benetti's Timeless Oryx, in First-of-Its-Kind Deal

Benetti’s 132 ft (40 m) timeless watercraft Oryx is one of the first yachts to be purchased with Bitcoin, paving the way for a new trend in the industry.
Built by Italian manufacturer Benetti in 2013, the Oryx is part of the company’s Classic Supreme series, with Edmiston & Company representing its seller. The vessel was purchased for approximately $11.3 million with the mysterious buyer paying the entire amount in Bitcoin.
The Oryx, which is described by the seller as a charter-ready yacht in turnkey condition, was refitted in 2018/2019, with Francois Zuretti handling the interior upgrades and Stefano Righini upgrading its exterior.
With a length of 40.2 m (almost 132 ft) and equipped with two 1,450-hp engines, the Oryx has a cruising speed of 12.5 knots. It can accommodate up to 10 guests in five cabins (the owner’s suite, two twin rooms, and two double ones), along with a crew of eight.
The ship features a contemporary modern interior that feels very bright and spacious, especially thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. Its deck spaces are also large, with Oryx offering a foredeck area and two Jacuzzis.
There’s a 50” full HD TV in the main salon, as well as a surround sound system and large sofas, turning the area into an inviting cinema room. The second saloon is located in the sky lounge and offers a bar and a six-seat gaming table.
Guests who prefer to dine al fresco can take advantage of the 10-seat table on the aft bridge deck lounge or can choose to bathe in the sun or in the large Jacuzzi on the sun deck.
Benetti also equipped the Oryx with a fold-down swim platform that also offers access to the sea, if you want to take the included water toys for a spin.
Edmiston & Company managed to find a buyer for the Oryx yacht in just 47 days from putting it on the market.
