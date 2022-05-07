autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 
The Reason Why F1 Paint Jobs Are Slowly Disappearing in 2022
If you pay attention to the "New Era" Formula One cars now, you will see some subtle differences from the cars launched two months ago. The teams need to get their racers down to minimum weight because, in Formula One, a millisecond could be the difference between a world champion and the runner-up.

The Reason Why F1 Paint Jobs Are Slowly Disappearing in 2022

Home > News > Coverstory
7 May 2022, 14:35 UTC ·
Williams FW42 MiamiWilliams FW42 MiamiMcLaren F1 2022 MiamiMcLaren F1 2022 MiamiMcLaren F1 2022 MiamiAston Martin F1 2022Aston Martin F1 2022Aston Martin F1 2022
While it's not unusual to do some aerodynamic modifications to improve performance, some teams (and by the end of the season, probably all of them) have made some little quirks to their liveries in the hope of shaving crucial fractions of a second off their lap times. But the question is, can a few coats of paint make such a significant impact? Well, ten kilograms of extra weight is equivalent to an average of 0.3 seconds lost per lap, so you do the math.

For example, take a glance at the Williams, which in Imola removed a lot of paint. They had a full blue livery at the start of the season, while now it's a black one with some blue accents. Williams did not say how much weight was saved with this trick, but still, it's a quick and cost-effective method of improving performance.

"The paint scheme is a little bit more than purely an engineering decision. It will be expensive and time-consuming to find the weight some other way," said Dave Robson, Williams's head of vehicle performance. "If we're happy with the car as it looks now, then you'd be better off spending that engineering budget on something else and making the car quicker."

It is said that the paint job has about two kilograms, so if you can save a few hundreds of grams, that could translate into a faster car on high-speed corners. Another team that made some visible changes to its livery is McLaren, especially in the airbox zone, where the orange from the pre-season is barely visible now. At the same time, Aston Martin saved around 350 grams of weight after removing the paint from the side pods.

From a performance standpoint, paint job removal is a good action, but we need to think that Formula One is one of the biggest platforms for sponsors and commercial interests.

Because all the teams are constantly updating the cars with new, improved aerodynamics elements and the new cap constraints (a $140 million limit), it's a delicate balance that needs to be found as soon as possible. But still, how the "ultimate racing car" got so heavy?

Over the past 13 years, Formula One minimum weight has risen by an astonishing 31 percent. For example, in 2009, the minimum weight was set at around 605 kilograms (1,333 lbs), and now it's set at 798 kilograms (1,759 lbs). This enormous rise in weight is mainly due to the introduction of the hybrid engines in F1 back in 2014, and the introduction of new safety features and equipment, like the Halo or the side impact protection system.

However, drivers are not forced to look like some dehydrated vegetables anymore, thanks to the minimum weight of 80 kilograms (176 lbs).

The FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) took notice, and one of their main objective for the 2026 change of regulations is to reduce the car mass and dimensions. I am curious about how the FIA will do that, because the hybrid system's power is being increased from the current 120 kW to an expected 350 kW. Plus, the safety features aren't going anywhere.

Until then, let's see which is going to be the first team to have a plain black or white car after removing all the remaining paint.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
WEEKEND Formula 1 racing motorsport F1
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories