The Reason Why F1 Paint Jobs Are Slowly Disappearing in 2022

While it's not unusual to do some aerodynamic modifications to improve performance, some teams (and by the end of the season, probably all of them) have made some little quirks to their liveries in the hope of shaving crucial fractions of a second off their lap times. But the question is, can a few coats of paint make such a significant impact? Well, ten kilograms of extra weight is equivalent to an average of 0.3 seconds lost per lap, so you do the math.
For example, take a glance at the Williams, which in Imola removed a lot of paint. They had a full blue livery at the start of the season, while now it's a black one with some blue accents. Williams did not say how much weight was saved with this trick, but still, it's a quick and cost-effective method of improving performance.
"The paint scheme is a little bit more than purely an engineering decision. It will be expensive and time-consuming to find the weight some other way," said Dave Robson, Williams's head of vehicle performance. "If we're happy with the car as it looks now, then you'd be better off spending that engineering budget on something else and making the car quicker."
It is said that the paint job has about two kilograms, so if you can save a few hundreds of grams, that could translate into a faster car on high-speed corners. Another team that made some visible changes to its livery is McLaren, especially in the airbox zone, where the orange from the pre-season is barely visible now. At the same time, Aston Martin saved around 350 grams of weight after removing the paint from the side pods.
Because all the teams are constantly updating the cars with new, improved aerodynamics elements and the new cap constraints (a $140 million limit), it's a delicate balance that needs to be found as soon as possible. But still, how the "ultimate racing car" got so heavy?
Over the past 13 years, Formula One minimum weight has risen by an astonishing 31 percent. For example, in 2009, the minimum weight was set at around 605 kilograms (1,333 lbs), and now it's set at 798 kilograms (1,759 lbs). This enormous rise in weight is mainly due to the introduction of the hybrid engines in F1 back in 2014, and the introduction of new safety features and equipment, like the Halo or the side impact protection system.
However, drivers are not forced to look like some dehydrated vegetables anymore, thanks to the minimum weight of 80 kilograms (176 lbs).
Until then, let's see which is going to be the first team to have a plain black or white car after removing all the remaining paint.
