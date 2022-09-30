autoevolution
The Onyx LZR E-Bike Is a Powerful Beast That Neatly Blends On and Off-Road Capabilities
Versatility is the name of the game for the new Onyx LZR. It’s the ideal product for those looking to hit backcountry lines while not sacrificing street riding capabilities. Let me tell you more about this electric bicycle with two available versions.

30 Sep 2022, 15:04 UTC ·
Onyx Motorbikes is a California-based EV manufacturer that became famous for its retro-themed electric moped, the Onyx RCR. The LZR is similar because it's also ready to handle off and on-road terrains.

The LZR features a lightweight 6061 aluminum dirt jump frame engineered with SWAT (Smooth Weld Additive Technology). It incorporates a precision tube matching design and the company’s hyper smooth additive weld tech. In simpler terms, the frame is built to withstand the shocks of hardcore riding, so you won’t have to worry about pushing the bike too much.

The two-wheeled machine is powered by either a 500 W “Dark Matter” mid-drive motor for the standard version or a 900 W one for the LZR Pro. About that, the 500 W (615 W peak) produces 95 Nm (70 ft-lbs.), and the 900 W (1,050 W) makes 120 Nm (88.5 ft-lbs.), and both have a 28 mph (45 kph) top speed.

Neither model features a throttle, focusing on authentic riding experiences. Instead, you’ll find five speed modes to choose from, which provide a range from 30 to 70 miles (28 to 112 km) per charge. You can cycle through them by using the simple rider-focused display strategically placed on the top of the frame, which also shows the battery level.

What is nice about this e-bike is its seamless look, which further builds on Onyx’s design legacy, which started with the RCR. The cables are internally routed to the integrated 36V, 504 Wh lithium-ion battery pack. A downside is that you won’t be able to remove and charge it wherever you want, but at least you won’t have to worry about ill-intended people stealing your power source. Charging time is around 7 hours at 2 Amps, so it would be wise to charge it overnight if you want to use it the following day.

So, why would you choose an electric dirt bicycle over a traditional one? Some might say this takes away from the genuine riding experience, while others welcome the boost. First, it’s fast and flexible and will help you climb mountains and hills, especially when nasty headwinds are involved. Second, it reduces the stress on your knees and thighs, which tend to take a hit in longer cycling sessions. Third, if you run out of battery, the bike can still be used as a regular one.

On the other hand, there are some cons to consider. You need access to electricity to charge the battery, which is a minor inconvenience. Charging time for most e-bikes is long, so you’ll have to plan your outings. What’s more, they tend to be pretty heavy due to the additional weight of the battery and motor, which you’ll definitely feel when you’re out of juice. Last but not least, electric bikes are more expensive. That, and if a component breaks, it’ll prove to be more costly when compared to repairing a traditional bike.

Next up, several components help the LZR perform on any terrain. It sits on 26” Kenda tires and boasts Tektro hydraulic brakes. Moreover, it features aluminum handlebars, a 100mm (3.93 inches) adjustable suspension, and BMX dirt jump hubs. These elements, combined with those I mentioned earlier, add up to 45 lbs. (20.4 kg) curb weight for the 500W, with a 2 lbs. (0.9 kg) difference for the Pro model. They can carry a rider with a weight of up to 300 lbs. (136 lbs.).

The standard LZR is priced at $ 2,550 (€2,620), while the Pro costs $3,050 (€3,132). You’ll have to wait four to eight weeks for Onyx to ship the bikes. If you’re looking for a multi-purpose qualitative electric ride, check out the LZR on Onyx’s website and see if it’s a good fit.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

