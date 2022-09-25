The Onyx RCR Is a Scrambler-Style E-Bike With an Eye-Catching Simple Design

What can we say about Onyx Motorbikes? The company is pretty new on the market, founded in 2018. It’s based in Los Angeles, California, where it builds each bike by hand. It estimates that delivery will take place within 3-4 weeks from the order date; that’s pretty fast! Onyx currently offers two models for sale: the CTY2, designed for the city dweller, and the RCR, with two configurations - Street and Dirt.
The RCR’s design is sleek and fun, with the wood and metal panels creating a simple and aesthetically pleasing centerpiece for the bike. The scrambler-style LED light, the flat saddle, and the on-display coil-overs give it a retro café-racer look with minor futuristic details and angles. If you’re going to use it mostly in traffic, it might be helpful to also opt for some indicators, which are extra.
Let’s get into the specs: the RCR has a 3 KW (5,4 KW peak) hub motor with a top speed of 55+ mph or 88+ kph (with slight differences depending on your weight), and a peak torque of 193 Nm (142 ft-lbs.).
The suspension is a classic front fork with a dual rear coil-over suspension, and the RCR also features disc brakes with regenerative capabilities. The e-bike has three speed modes – ECO, Normal, and Sport, and they assist the rider's pedaling. It also has a fully loaded display, showing your speed, battery meter, clock, and other details.
The Onyx RCR is currently priced at $4,600 (€4,653) for the base Street model, with the possibility of upgrading it with the DRT kit, which offers front & rear fenders, off-road capable tires, fork gators, a rear rack, and a headlight grill. If you feel like your bank account can take a hit, the top-of-the-line model will set you back $6,100 or €6,172 (depending on which accessories you have chosen).
With gas prices skyrocketing lately, it’s safe to say that electric bikes are great investments cost-wise. Charging the Onyx RCR basic battery pack will probably cost you less than 20 cents! Yes, twenty cents not to get stuck in traffic and travel 70 miles (113 km) or more!
Last but not least, you will have fun on this machine and also turn a few curious heads along the way. The Onyx RCR is certainly not meant for beginner riders, and I would recommend wearing full protective gear because, if you were to fall off it, you won’t get away with just a knee-scrape like you would on a traditional bike.
The Onyx RCR’s style, power & appearance blend nicely into this fine e-bike. With qualitative parts and lots of time invested into crafting this beautiful machine, the Onyx RCR is hard to ignore.
