The Only Emissions To Come Out of CityCruisers Is the Sweat Flying Off Cab Drivers

Folks, what you're looking at is nothing more than an electric taxicab operated simply by cycling, or in layman terms, a velotaxi. Bayk, the crew behind the CityCruiser, is from Germany, leading me to believe that these trinkets are really big over in Europe. According to their website, Bayk has been supplying countries worldwide with their vehicles, and each machine is infused with over 20 years of experience in creating rickshaws of every kind; CityCruiser is just the most modern version they sell.
Now, the main reason I decided to bring his vehicle to light isn't that it's just a form of urban transportation; it can be a downright business. Think about it. You live in a crowded city like New York or San Diego, maybe even L.A. Well, one benefit of a CityCruiser fleet is that these puppies are completely emission-free, except for the sweat flying off your cab driver.
Sure, a cyclist pumping the pedals like he's trying to pay rent has got to be a neat and clean method of transportation, but we live in a modern age, and that means a little more than just pure muscular power; it means a bit of assistance from some electric motors. Depending on the setup you want for your fleet, each EV will be equipped with either a single motor or two.
Powering everything along will be battery pack(s) that allow for up to 80 km (50 miles) of traveling under optimum conditions. Nonetheless, if you managed such a fleet, this range should be enough to conduct a city tour or take folks to their destinations. There is an additional solar panel on top of the CityCruiser, but it's not clear if it recharges the battery. If it does, the range should be limitless. Hmm, there's a thought for next year's model.
Just imagine that you ended up starting a velotaxi fleet in your town. With prices starting at €9,990 ($10,523 at current exchange rates) for a dual motor machine, how could you not? The trick is that you'll have to power your EV, which will run you an extra €2,890 ($3,044) for two batteries, totaling up to 4,000 Wh, plus two chargers. That's a total of around $13,550 for CityCruiser.
these puppies. That totals out to around $271K, a pretty decent investment. But how long before you start seeing a profit? Well, part two of your CityCruiser business is all about advertising. Because the body of each velotaxi is designed to form a weather-proof cocoon over your clients, the exterior seems to be perfect for advertising and marketing. Even Bayk pushes towards this aspect and will even apply graphics for you, at a cost, of course.
In reality, how well you sell your ability to advertise local and international businesses will determine how long it will take before you start enjoying lobster dinners. Don't forget that you'll also be making some on the side by charging $3 a mile to ride around town; what about those tours? Wanted a good and clean business idea? Here you go.
