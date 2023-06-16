The Mystery of FSD Beta Software Builds Installed on Non-US Vehicles Is Finally Solved

Although it sought to reduce software fragmentation, Tesla has, in fact, gone in the opposite direction. There are currently many software builds, FSD and non-FSD, some specifically tailored to a small number of cars. Still, there are hints that a unified software build is not too far.
Tesla maintains an intricate pool of software versions for its electric vehicles, which wastes resources and confuses its customers. Some software branches go to most cars, with stable features and no FSD baked in. Other builds are designed for specific models, such as the Model S and Model X with Hardware 4 computers. Then there are the FSD Beta builds, which also come in different flavors, some more advanced and some more stable.
Ideally, Tesla should only maintain two software branches, one stable for people who don't like things to change too fast and one beta build for those who don't mind experimenting with new features, even when they are not ready for prime time. Both branches should allow different personalization options, from geofencing to paywalls. Access to FSD Beta should be a matter of flipping a switch as long as the car is in the right region and the owner is granted access. Installing a different software version just for that is not acceptable.
We thought Tesla already delivered that with the 2023.12.10 software version launched in May. The build was pushed to the entire Tesla fleet, including production (non-FSD) vehicles, and came with FSD Beta, albeit the older V11.3.6 build. Soon, Tesla software trackers such as TeslaFI and Teslascope reported that this version was installed on cars in Europe and Australia, prompting wild speculations about FSD Beta going worldwide. Theoretically, given the unified approach, anyone could access FSD Beta after installing this software version, provided it met the requirements or managed to jailbreak their Tesla.
Still, a few days later, Tesla released the 2023.7.10 software version containing the FSD Beta V11.4.2. This build was destined for a restricted number of beta testers, primarily early adopters who get to test new features before anyone else. There went the unified software theory. Since then, Tesla released the 2023.12.300.1 update for HW4 cars and the 2023.20.4.1 update for production vehicles without FSD. Still, new information shows that the 2023.12 branch remains essential and will probably be unified with the 2023.20 branch at a later time.
The 2023.12.11 is the latest iteration unless we count the HW4-only 2023.12.300.1 version launched recently. The build was installed on a large number of Tesla vehicles in the US, Europe, Australia, Korea, and Japan. That was puzzling last month, but only before we learned that Tesla doesn't allow FSD Beta in those regions yet.
This build does come with FSD Beta V11.3.6 baked in, but that doesn't mean that Tesla's self-driving software can be activated in those regions. The same also goes for the Autopilot, which does not gain the unified stack of the FSD Beta builds. Although Tesla doesn't make it simple to activate FSD Beta in these regions, it doesn't mean people cannot access it on rooted (jailbroken) vehicles.
