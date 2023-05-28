People Testing Tesla's FSD Beta V11.4.2 Discovered a Dangerous Bug

Tesla rolled out the FSD Beta V11.4.2 one week later than promised, reportedly to iron out some easy-to-fix bugs in the previous version. Although the new build was praised by many, including Elon Musk, it also scared some experienced beta testers. One of the most significant issues noticed with this build is the strange behavior when encountering oncoming vehicles on an unmarked road.

9 photos Photo: @chazman via Twitter | Edited