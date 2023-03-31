The Most Dangerous Times To Drive in America Are Not When Tesla Thinks

Tesla pissed many people by penalizing driving after 10 pm with its Safety Score algorithm that influences user insurance premiums. A new study shows that the most dangerous times to drive in the U.S. are different than what Tesla thinks. This can result in an inaccurate risk assessment for Tesla owners who rely on Tesla insurance.
Tesla has traditionally used Safety Score to determine how much every Tesla owner should pay for insurance based on their driving habits. With Safety Score 1.2 version, owners noticed that driving after 10 pm would significantly affect their score and, subsequently, their insurance premiums. This has caused a backlash because 10 pm is an hour many people drive home from work or shopping. The penalty for those driving after 10 pm was significant.
Tesla responded to critics by releasing Safety Score 2.0, fine-tuning the driving intervals. Instead of the entire 10 pm – 4 am interval being considered the most dangerous, Tesla now uses hourly scores. Based on the FAQ on its website, driving after 10 pm becomes more expensive with every hour, peaking between 2 am and 3 am. Like before, the new politics have no connection with the most dangerous times on the road.
According to a recent study by the Clunker Junker, driving at night is not more dangerous than during the day. On the contrary. The car trading platform has tapped into the fatal accident report data provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and was able to see when most car crashes happen. Based on these findings, the most dangerous driving times are between 2 pm and 10 pm.
That’s right, not after 10 pm, but before. In fact, between 8 pm and 10 pm is the most dangerous time to be on the road, with an average of 5.56 fatal collisions. It makes sense because driving during rush hours and beyond complicates things. After 10 pm, fewer and fewer fatal accidents happen, showing that darkness is not a decisive factor. With fewer cars on the road, safety improves. According to the study, the safest time to drive in the U.S. is between 3 am and 5 am.
The Clunker Junker went further to find out which days of the week are the most dangerous for drivers. No wonder crashes increase abruptly Friday afternoons and peak Saturday nights between 9 pm and 10 pm. Surprisingly, the roads are more lethal on Saturday and Sunday mornings between 3-4 am than during morning rush hours on weekdays. Coming home from a party is dangerous, I guess.
Monthly data shows that driving during the summer months is more dangerous than driving in winter. September tops the charts as the most dangerous month to drive, with an average of 106 deadly crashes. The Clunker Junker has broken the data into other categories, so it’s worth checking out, especially if you’re that person at Tesla in charge of the Safety Score.
