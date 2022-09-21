Tesla Insurance Is Ready for Florida, Here's What's Been Approved Already

Tesla’s insurance service expanded this year in Oregon, Virginia, and Colorado. Now it’s Florida’s turn to join the pack. The documents published by the state’s Office of Insurance Regulation show the automaker’s offer might be made available to Floridians in under a month. Here’s everything you need to know.
Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) approved Tesla Insurance’s GAP Coverage and Roadside Assistance Coverage forms recently. Moreover, the application documents prospective customers need to fill out were also given the green light by the regulators. Besides these three important documents, Florida’s OIR also approved the outline of coverage, the cancellation notices, and the personal auto policy that’ll be provided by Tesla in the state.
The only documents that still await the OIR’s approval are those which describe the service provided by Tesla Insurance in detail. They’re many – 94, to be precise. It might take a little more time to verify them all and make sure everything’s right before making the service available to Floridians. If you want to read them, the documents contain many useful details that reveal everything you migh like to know. They also include the algorithm used to establish customers’ premiums. The minimum buyers will pay for a six-month policy is $100.
However, from what the filing shows, Tesla aims to launch its insurance coverage in Florida on the 20th of October. Since the forms already received the “ok” from Florida’s OIR, it’s almost certain that the remaining ones will be given the go-ahead as well.
Tesla Insurance will work as it does in other states already, meaning it will make use of telematic to establish how much you’ll have to pay. Customers will also be eligible for discounts based on Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD) usage, more specifically the Safety Score will determine if you’ll pay more or less. In addition, all the classic reductions in price will be available. So, if your vehicle has ABS, airbags, and antitheft systems that work, the policy will become even cheaper.
“The vehicle’s Safety Score and trip data are final and not negotiable upon posting in the insured’s Tesla App. However, requests by an insured to remove certain trips from the Safety Score calculation is permitted in limited circumstances where Tesla determines in its sole discretion that the driving trip data is faulty due to a damaged sensor or software malfunction,” says Tesla in the Florida OIR filing.
If the scheduled launch goes ahead as planned, then Tesla Insurance will officially be available in 12 states. These are, as follows: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and, fingers crossed, Florida.
Finally, an interesting mention is that “a motor vehicle that is a pickup, panel truck, or van shall also be considered a private passenger auto.” This indicates Tesla’s preparing to make its insurance service available to future Cybertruck owners as well.
The only documents that still await the OIR’s approval are those which describe the service provided by Tesla Insurance in detail. They’re many – 94, to be precise. It might take a little more time to verify them all and make sure everything’s right before making the service available to Floridians. If you want to read them, the documents contain many useful details that reveal everything you migh like to know. They also include the algorithm used to establish customers’ premiums. The minimum buyers will pay for a six-month policy is $100.
However, from what the filing shows, Tesla aims to launch its insurance coverage in Florida on the 20th of October. Since the forms already received the “ok” from Florida’s OIR, it’s almost certain that the remaining ones will be given the go-ahead as well.
Tesla Insurance will work as it does in other states already, meaning it will make use of telematic to establish how much you’ll have to pay. Customers will also be eligible for discounts based on Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD) usage, more specifically the Safety Score will determine if you’ll pay more or less. In addition, all the classic reductions in price will be available. So, if your vehicle has ABS, airbags, and antitheft systems that work, the policy will become even cheaper.
“The vehicle’s Safety Score and trip data are final and not negotiable upon posting in the insured’s Tesla App. However, requests by an insured to remove certain trips from the Safety Score calculation is permitted in limited circumstances where Tesla determines in its sole discretion that the driving trip data is faulty due to a damaged sensor or software malfunction,” says Tesla in the Florida OIR filing.
If the scheduled launch goes ahead as planned, then Tesla Insurance will officially be available in 12 states. These are, as follows: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and, fingers crossed, Florida.
Finally, an interesting mention is that “a motor vehicle that is a pickup, panel truck, or van shall also be considered a private passenger auto.” This indicates Tesla’s preparing to make its insurance service available to future Cybertruck owners as well.