Mercedes EQS SUV Takes Over the Blue Carpet at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Mercedes-Benz could not have missed the opportunity to be a part of something great, as James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, is about to hit theaters. And, along with the AVTR concept, the German premium brand also used a Mercedes EQS SUV on the blue carpet.
Ahead of the premiere of the second installment in James Cameron's franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, on Friday, December 16, Mercedes-Benz stepped in with spectacular visuals and technologically advanced cars for its campaign "Earth Is Our Pandora."
One of them is the Vision ATVR, which stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation. And the impressive concept has just hit the streets in Los Angeles, California, ahead of the sequel's premiere. But besides this concept, inspired by the movie, they had another car lined up for promotion.
And what better option than the high-tech EQS SUV? The brand adds that the "all-electric style of the EQS SUV pairs well with the digital LED wall, where attendees can take a visual journey through the waters of the world."
The Mercedes EQS SUV was unveiled on April 19, 2022 and it comes in three flavors. The entry-level version is the EQS 450+, which comes with a rear electric motor rated at 355 horsepower (360 ps) and 419 lb-ft (568 Nm). Then there comes the EQS 450 4MATIC, with the same output but more torque, rated at 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).
The top-of-the-range variant is the 580 4MATIC, which is powered by a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 536 horsepower (544 ps) and a peak torque of 633 lb-ft (858 Nm).
The Mercedes EQS SUV 450+ has an EPA estimated range of 305 mi (491 km), while the 450 4MATIC and the 580 4MATIC can drive as far as 285 mi (459 km) before they need to be plugged in, thanks to a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
As for technology, the cabin boasts the same three-touchscreen design as the EQS sedan, one on the instrument panel, one on the center stack for the infotainment unit, and a third display for the passenger, making it look like one big hyperscreen across nearly the entire dashboard.
The Vision AVTR and the EQS SUV seem to make the perfect team to promote the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water.
