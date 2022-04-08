The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Might Bring Its 2.0L Four-Cylinder Engine to the United States

Europe’s stricter emission regulations have inevitably forced Mercedes-AMG to launch a four-pot version of the all-new SL. It is named the 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 and is now officially the entry-level version of the roadster.
Now, you might be tempted to think that the Affalterbach brand will limit it to the Old Continent, right? Actually, that would be a 'we don’t know yet' kind of situation, as the automaker is still considering whether it would make any sense to bring it to the New World as well.
Speaking to Car&Driver, a Mercedes spokesperson has left the door open to the new SL 43 launching in the United States by stating that it “is currently under consideration” for this market. The representative didn’t say anything else about the model, yet it is clear that if it makes its way to our shores, it will be more affordable than the SL 55, otherwise expected to kick off at around $135,000.
With 4.9 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and a 170 mph (275 kph) maximum speed, let’s just say that no one would be setting new records in the SL 43. Its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger operated via a 48-volt system, develops 376 hp and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque, directed to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission.
In fact, the nine-speed auto 'box is used in the SL 55 and SL 63, too, though these two feature the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. Both of them are powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, rated at 469 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) in the lesser model. The range-topper, until the SL 63 S E launches anyway, has 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The 0-62 mph takes 3.9 and 3.6 seconds, respectively, and flat out, they can do 183 and 196 mph (295-315 kph).
