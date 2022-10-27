The Little Device Police Say You Must Absolutely Have in Your Car

Apple’s AirTag ended up becoming a double-edged sword. While for many people out there it serves its purpose just right, helping them find their belongings in the most unusual places, others discovered more nefarious purposes of the little devices.
The number of stalking cases powered by AirTag has increased dramatically since the device went live, pretty much because it’s so small that it can be planted virtually anywhere.
But this small form factor is also something that could actually be helpful.
And the United Kingdom police forces know precisely how, as the Sheffield North West NPT tells car owners that planting an AirTag in their vehicles could sometimes prove to be a brilliant idea.
The police explain they recently managed to recover a stolen vehicle using information collected from the AirTag belonging to the owner, therefore being able to determine the location of the car in record time.
This is why, the police say, an AirTag secretly placed within a vehicle is a Godsend.
“We’d encourage all car owners to consider putting a low-cost tracker in their car, to save them from possibly having a much more expensive problem later down the line!” the police said in a tweet.
Without a doubt, this is smart advice, especially given how the AirTag works in the first place. Apple’s GPS tracker relies on the iPhone network to communicate with the parent device, so it can send its location from pretty much any place on Earth as long as it can connect to a nearby iPhone. This way, stealing a car and hiding it is no longer possible, especially if the AirTag is planted in a place where thieves wouldn’t be able to look.
At this point, Apple sells the AirTag for just $29 in the United States, so it’s a rather small price to pay for what could be the best investment in your life.
