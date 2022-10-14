Apple Helps Lufthansa Clear Up the AirTag Mess

After nearly a week of controversy, tech giant Apple has decided to step in and help Lufthansa address a controversy that the airline itself created overnight.
A tweet posted by Lufthansa a few days ago indicated that Apple’s AirTag, a pill-shaped GPS tracker that allows owners to track their belongings, isn’t allowed in checked-in luggage, as it falls in the electronics category and therefore must be shut down during flights.
The AirTag, however, uses a CR2032 battery and is a low-energy device that poses a reduced safety risk, so banning it in checked-in baggage doesn’t make much sense, especially when invoking such reasons. This is why many believed that Lufthansa wants to forbid the use of AirTags in luggage in order to prevent embarrassment when losing travelers’ baggage, as the GPS tracker would essentially allow them to find their belongings in just a few seconds.
A few hours ago, Lufthansa told the NYT that it reached out to the German aviation regulator for more information on the use of AirTags and determined that the GPS tracker doesn’t represent a safety risk.
Meanwhile, Apple, the maker of the AirTag, has also decided to step in and help the airline clean up this controversy. Apple explained in a statement that its GPS tracker is compliant with international airline travel safety regulations for both carry-on and checked baggage.
Apple’s statement should essentially set things straight on the use of AirTags during a flight, no matter the type of luggage. Furthermore, the FAA and the TSA also confirmed that Apple’s GPS tracker is cleared for use in any type of baggage, once again as it doesn’t pose a safety risk.
There you go. If you want to keep an eye on your luggage with an AirTag, you are free to do so, no matter if you’re flying Lufthansa or not. Needless to say, we should now expect an avalanche of stories from travelers around the globe who end up finding their baggage in a different part of the world.
