Police Can’t Find Stolen Car Despite Owner Knowing Precisely Where It Is

One of the greatest benefits of Apple’s AirTag is that it truly allows people to keep track of their valuables. But a Memphis car owner learned the hard way that having such data sometimes doesn’t help at all.
The man, whose name hasn’t been revealed by the local media, ended up having his car stolen after having dinner at a restaurant in East Memphis.
The thieves broke a window and drove away in his car, though what they didn’t know was the vehicle was carrying a GPS tracker built by Apple.
Because it uses the iPhone network, Apple’s AirTag is able to send its location to the owner pretty much wherever it goes. In other words, the car owner is able to keep track of the car and see precisely where it is.
And as it turns out, the thieves are using the vehicle to drive around the city, in some cases even going to restaurants and shopping centers without worrying about being caught.
Obviously, the owner has already reported the theft to the local police and provided the investigators with real-time information on the location of the car. But to everyone’s surprise, the police claim they can’t find the car for a reason that nobody can figure out.
In theory, an AirTag is able to precisely pinpoint its location on the map, so the officers should be able to go exactly where the car is located. As a result, the answer offered by the police is as vague as it is uncanny, especially given the car owner has provided the officers with all the information they need on the location of the vehicle.
In one case, the owner says he followed the coordinates provided by the AirTag and went to the provided location. He managed to see the thieves and even his car but didn’t want to confront them because of obvious reasons.
The police told the cited source that they are now working with the car owner for more location information, so hopefully, it wouldn’t take long before the vehicle is recovered.
