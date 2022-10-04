Woman Stalked With Apple AirTag Told by Police There’s Nothing Officers Can Do

Apple’s AirTag is slowly but surely becoming a problem in the modern world. Despite being built to help us monitor our belongings, the GPS tracker is being used for all kinds of nefarious purposes, including by stalkers who want to keep an eye on their victims.
In the last few months, we’ve seen countless reports of people who figured out they were tracked with an AirTag (by default, the GPS device can alert iPhone owners an AirTag is moving with them; on Android, a dedicated app allows users to scan for nearby AirTags), and now a new such case has gone viral on TikTok.
Ashley Estrada said she was terrified when the hidden AirTag was discovered in the car, though she has no idea who might have planted the device in there. The AirTag was spotted when a friend owning an iPhone got inside the car and received the warning that a nearby tracker is monitoring the location.
“It pretty much showed us every single location we had been to. It’s super, super scary,” she said in the TikTok video.
Estrada didn’t just post on TikTok about the incident but also reached out to the police, only to be said there’s nothing the officers can do about it. According to the woman, the police described the whole thing as a “non-life-threatening situation.”
While she claims she’ll reach out to Apple with information about the AirTag, the police’s claim is not true. Not a long time ago, a man who used an AirTag to stalk a woman ended up being arrested, while another individual who planted a tracker in an ex-girlfriend’s car was jailed for the same thing.
Furthermore, law enforcement has the necessary resources to identify the owner of the AirTag, as Apple does have such information given the device is paired with an Apple ID.
And last but not least, police in various regions tell people to immediately call 911 if they believe they are in danger when discovering they’re being tracked with an AirTag.
